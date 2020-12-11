Koroma, Schindler, Vallejo: All the latest Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Bournemouth trip

Huddersfield Town make the long trip to AFC Bournemouth tomorrow in the Championship, as Carlos Corberan’s side look for a third consecutive victory.

After seeing off QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in their last two home fixtures, confidence at Huddersfield will be high.

However, Corberan has been dealt some really tough injury situations, which no-doubt make this weekend’s trip to the South Coast that little bit more testing.

We dive into the key injury news here for you…

Josh Koroma

This is the place to start and it isn’t good news for Huddersfield.

Koroma is the club’s top goalscorer this season and scored in the wins over Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, around the hour mark on Tuesday he went down clutching his hamstring, with Corberan confirming that the forward is facing three months out.

Jonathan Hogg

Another issue that arose in the win over Wednesday was with Hogg.

He felt an issue with a muscle in his hip area, which Corberan has confirmed will rule him out of this weekend.

There’s no clear return date at this stage.

Richard Stearman & Christopher Schindler

The experienced centre-back duo are out for months.

Stearman (hamstring) hasn’t featured in recent weeks, whilst Schindler (knee) joins him in the treatment room long-term.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green will be expected to continue deputising alongside Naby Sarr.

Alex Vallejo

Finally, we will sign off with some good news from Corberan.

The midfielder is now ready for serious consideration when it comes to selection after stepping off the bench for his debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

He will be one option to step in and replace Hogg in midfield.