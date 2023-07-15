Huddersfield Town will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship next season.

The Terriers avoided relegation after a turbulent campaign which saw Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham dismissed, with Neil Warnock saving the club from the drop after his arrival at the John Smith's Stadium in February.

Warnock won seven and drew four of his 16 games in charge to secure the club's second tier status and the 74-year-old has signed a one-year deal to stay on next season.

Town are yet to bring in any new signings this summer, but there have been a number of departures, with the likes of Rolando Aarons, Romoney Critchlow, Matty Daly, Danny Grant, Florian Kamberi, Ryan Schofield and Tomas Vaclik leaving at the end of their contracts, while midfielder Duane Holmes and defender Will Boyle have joined Preston North End and Wrexham respectively.

Warnock is likely to be keen to do business before his side's Championship opener at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday 5th August, but with three weeks to go until the start of the season, we looked at the strongest starting line-up Warnock could currently name.

What is the best Huddersfield Town starting XI currently at Neil Warnock's disposal?

Warnock will be desperately hoping he can call upon the services of goalkeeper Lee Nicholls next season.

Nicholls excelled between the sticks for the Terriers before sustaining a shoulder injury in January which kept him out for almost four months.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town, but should he remain at the John Smith's Stadium, he is almost certain to be first choice once again.

If Warnock opts to stick with a back three, Tom Lees, Michal Helik and Matty Pearson should retain their places after their impressive performances towards the end of the season, with Town's defensive record improving significantly under Warnock.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green was a regular at right-wing back following Warnock's arrival and after being handed the number two shirt for the upcoming season, he will likely be ahead of Ollie Turton in the pecking order, while Jaheim Headley, who also thrived under Warnock, will line up on the left.

With Etienne Camara joining Udinese, captain Jonathan Hogg could be partnered by David Kasumu in midfield, although Brahima Diarra could be set to play a big role next season after being given squad number 11.

Jack Rudoni was described by Warnock as "one of best young players I’ve ever had" in May, so he will form part of Town's attack and after putting pen-to-paper on a new two-year contract, Josh Koroma should start after an impressive second half of the season.

However, Sorba Thomas will be pushing for an inclusion after returning from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, with Warnock admitting that he would not have allowed the winger to depart in January had he been at the club.

Despite being linked with a return to Bolton Wanderers, Danny Ward signed a new two-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium, and he is likely to lead the line once again next season.