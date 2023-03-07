Koroma 6/10, Helik 8/10: Huddersfield Town player ratings following 0-0 draw with Bristol City

Huddersfield Town held Bristol City to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening.

Neil Warnock’s side remain firmly planted in the Championship’s bottom three and are six points adrift of safety with 11 games of the season remaining.

This was, though, an improvement on what the Terriers have served up in recent weeks after back-to-back 4-0 defeats, with this a first clean sheet since Warnock’s return.

Here’s how we rated Huddersfield’s players tonight:

Tomas Vaclik – 7: Brave in some moments coming off his line and produced some good saves to deny Bristol City what would’ve been a winning goal.

Matty Pearson – 6: Played at right-back and had a fairly decent game, walking on the right side of the law following a first-half yellow card, which wasn’t easy against Bristol City’s tricky attack.

Tom Lees – 7: Won his duels and defended well for the most part.

Michal Helik – 8: Probably Huddersfield’s best player, winning plenty in the air and on the ground. A good reaction to his performance against Coventry.

Josh Ruffels – 6: Contributed to the clean sheet from left-back and, as above, just about handled his opposite man. Concerns with his distribution when he ventures forwards, though.

Jonathan Hogg – 7: Put himself about and got amongst Alex Scott from his midfield role. Picked up a first-half booking but still managed to limit Bristol City’s star man.

Jack Rudoni – 6: Really unlucky not to score in the second-half and was the Huddersfield player to really start carrying the fight late on.

Joe Hungbo – 4: Frustrating. One bright run out of his own half but a poor choice of pass at the end of that. Replaced at half-time.

Brahima Diarra – 5: Like Hungbo, was particularly frustrating. Burst into life in some moments and then either lost possession or his footing before he could deliver a final play.

Ben Jackson – 5: Had a fairly torrid start to the game and looked rusty, which was maybe expected. Plugged away on the left-wing.

Danny Ward – 4: Clattered early on by Max O’Leary and took another blow from Cameron Pring. Replaced at half-time without having a sniff.

Subs

Nicholas Bilokapic

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Etienne Camara

David Kasumu

Josh Koroma – 6: Should’ve worked O’Leary with a shot across goal but at least carried some attacking threat from the right and wasn’t afraid to put an early cross into the box.

Tyreece Simpson

Martyn Waghorn – 5: Ran well and occupied Bristol City’s defenders in the second-half but carried no goal threat whatsoever, which is a concern.