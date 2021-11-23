Korey Smith starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Barnsley on Wednesday evening

Swansea City will be hoping to bounce back from conceding a late equaliser at home to Blackpool at the weekend when they travel to Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

A Joel Piroe worldie appeared to be the difference between the two sides before Keshi Anderson levelled proceedings in the 86th minute, a win would have seen the Swans cut the gap to just three points from the play-off places putting more importance on making the most of their trip to Yorkshire this midweek.

Russell Martin has been very consistent with his selections of late, clearly trusting a certain core of the squad to carry out his ideas and therefore we are only predicting one alteration for Wednesday evening’s affair…

Korey Smith replaces Flynn Downes in central midfield, as was the case a couple of times before the international break with the former bringing some added Championship experience to the middle of the park.

Martin has been vocal previously about how he does not feel there is a need for a plan B but to simply to execute plan A better to achieve greater results, offering further explanation for his consistency in selections.

The Swans were off the boil at the weekend and could only muster 0.19 expected goals against Blackpool, Martin will be calling for a reaction against a Barnsley side who have only won once in their last 16 in the league.

It will be interesting to see how the styles of Poya Asbaghi and Russell Martin play off against each other at Oakwell, both well respected young ambitious coaches who are desperate for the three points for very different reasons.