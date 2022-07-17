Korey Smith shares message with Derby County supporters after finalising move

Korey Smith has taken to Instagram to share a message with Derby County’s supporters after sealing a move to Pride Park.

As confirmed by Derby’s official website, Smith has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2024.

Smith was on the lookout for a new team following Swansea City’s decision to release him in May.

During his time with the Jacks, the midfielder featured on a regular basis for the club in the Championship.

In the previous term, Smith managed to provide four assists at this level in the 35 appearances that he made for Swansea.

Deemed to be surplus to requirements by Swansea head coach Russell Martin, Smith will be determined to showcase his talent for Derby in the upcoming term.

With the Rams set to face Oxford United in League One on July 30th, the midfielder will be hoping to make his competitive bow for the club in this fixture.

After the club announced his arrival, Smith admitted on Instagram that he cannot wait to get started at Derby.

The midfielder posted: “Let’s go @dcfcofficial.

“Proud and excited for the opportunity to represent this club!

“New adventure for me and my family, can’t wait to get started.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Derby if they are able to get the best out of Smith in the new term.

Whereas the midfielder’s lack of consistency last season resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.24, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in a lower division.

When you consider that Derby have now made 11 signings this summer, it may take some time for their team to gel due to the number of new arrivals.

Providing that these players eventually develop an understanding with each-other, the Rams could potentially go on to achieve a great deal of success in the third-tier under the guidance of interim manager Liam Rosenior.