After a very humbling defeat away at Leeds United last weekend, Watford will be looking to show it was just a blip on Saturday as they host Middlesrough.

Watford now have just one win in their last five Championship games, but their opponents on Saturday boast a similar record of late.

Indeed, Middlesbrough picked up their first victory of the season at home to Southampton last weekend, and after another midweek victory in the EFL Cup, it could be that Michael Carrick's side have finally found some momentum.

With that said, Watford boss Valerien Ismael must choose his side wisely.

Watford predicted XI to face Middlesbrough

Below, FLW has predicted the XI we think the Watford boss will choose for Saturday's clash.

GK: Daniel Bachmann

Named club captain ahead of the season, Bachmann is the clear number one and gets the nod for our predicted Watford XI.

Despite the 3-0 defeat away at Leeds, things could have been far worse but for some fine saves from the Austrian in the first half.

RB: Ryan Andrews

It's a genuine toss up at right-back in terms of who Valerien Ismael will select for the Middlesbrough clash.

Andrews and Jeremy Ngakia have both been rotated heavily this season and whoever doesn't start will almost certainly come off the bench.

CB: Ryan Porteous

With Watford's options at centre-back very limited, the two in this XI are likely to remain for the entire season barring injury or a catastrophic drop off in form.

Porteous gets the nod at RCB.

CB: Wesley Hoedt

It's the same story as above at LCB, where Wesley Hoedt gets the nod in this XI.

At times, the Hoedt/Porteous pairing has looked solid, but there have been occasions where they need to tighten up.

It will be interesting to see what version we get this weekend.

LB: Jamal Lewis

As well as James Morris has done this season when called upon, when fit, Jamal Lewis should be the better option.

A tough first start away at Leeds last weekend, but it will be interesting to see how he reacts on Saturday if selected.

CDM: Francisco Sierralta

Continuing in his hybrid number six role, which occasionally sees him drop into the backline, is Francisco Sierralta.

Put simply, unless Ismael wants to tweak his system slightly, it seems the Chilean will start.

CM: Imran Louza

Watford's best midfielder when on form, but has struggled to find consistency once again this season.

That said, he's a shoe in for this starting XI.

CM: Tom Dele-Bashiru

Ismael Kone was rewarded with a good performance off the bench v Birmingham with a start away at Leeds.

However, Dele-Bashiru had arguably his best game in a Watford shirt in that Birmingham clash and so he comes right back into the team for us.

RW: Yaser Asprilla

Tom Ince really struggled away at Leeds last weekend, and after some promising showings off the bench, it could be time for Yaser Asprilla to get a run of games.

We feel he deserves it.

LW: Matheus Martins

An easier selection on the left, Matheus Martins has arguably been Watford's best player this season and certainly their brightest attacking spark.

ST: Mileta Rajovic

Had a fairly anonymous game away at Leeds, but so did most of Watford's players.

Rajovic has shown a poacher's instinct so far at the club but perhaps could improve in other areas of his play.

Nevertheless, Ismael likely isn't ready to select Bayo over him once again just yet.