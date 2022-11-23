Kolo Toure, Neil Critchley: Wigan Athletic’s manager search: What is the latest news?

Wigan Athletic are still on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Leam Richardson just before the World Cup break.

Richardson was dismissed on Thursday after a run of six defeats from seven games left the club in the relegation zone, despite only signing a new three-year contract just weeks earlier.

It was enough to see the 42-year-old sacked despite the excellent job he did in helping the club survive in League One while in administration and then win promotion to the Championship last season.

But the club’s Bahrain-based owners decided to act after the decline in form and there are a number of names in contention to replace Richardson.

Kolo Toure is the current favourite for the job and is expected to take training after being given the green light to take training on Thursday with the deal now in the hands of lawyers according to Wigan Today writer Paul Kendrick.

Kendrick reported that the former Arsenal and Manchester City defender was established as the pick of ‘around a dozen’ candidates and interviewed for the role last week.

Kendrick also reported that the Latics are currently in talks with Leicester City over the compensation package for Toure who is currently working with Brendan Rodgers in the East Midlands.

It’s a significant step forward for Wigan after several names had been linked with the role. Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was viewed as one of the early front-runners for the post.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Wigan are keen on making Critchley their new boss, but had competition from fellow Championship side Luton Town, who subsequently hired former Watford manager Rob Edwards.

Nixon also says that former Latics midfielder Shaun Maloney would be interested in returning to the club as manager, although it’s clear that won’t be happening now.

Former Everton coach Duncan Ferguson was also linked with the job, as well as Kolo Toure’s brother, Yaya who is currently a coach with Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s been a rollercoaster process for Wigan and with the saga now entering the closing stages, the owners will be hoping they made the right decision as they look to avoid a return to League One.