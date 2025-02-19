This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bristol Rovers have sold a number of their key assets for significant transfer fees during the last decade.

Midfielder Antony Evans joined fellow League One side Huddersfield Town for a fee in the region of £450,000 during the summer transfer window, making him the latest player to leave the Memorial Stadium for a respectable amount of money.

Aaron Collins left the Gas to sign for Bolton Wanderers at the end of the January transfer window last year, with the Trotters reportedly having paid a fee of £750,000 for the Welsh forward.

Bristol Rovers sold another player for a substantial transfer fee in the summer of 2020, when Jonson Clarke-Harris signed for Peterborough United in a deal believed to be worth around £1.25 million.

Ellis Harrison signed for Ipswich Town for a fee of £750,000 during the summer transfer window in 2018, in what was another big sale for the Gas.

Before that, Preston North End signed Billy Bodin for around £500,000 in January 2018, after Matty Taylor had joined rivals Bristol City the previous year for £300,000.

Bristol Rovers have managed to sell a number of players for significant transfer fees during the last decade, so they will hope that one or two members of their current squad can prove to be valuable in the next few years.

Fan pundit names Bristol Rovers' prized asset

We asked our Bristol Rovers fan pundit, Ziggy Carter, which player he thinks is currently the club's most prized asset.

"I think our club's most prized asset is Kofi Shaw," said Ziggy.

"I also think Kamil Conteh is very valuable, and Jed Ward is very valuable, but at the moment, I would say Kofi Shaw.

"He has just been recalled from his loan spell at Yeovil Town, and he came through our academy.

"There have been rumours that he has been interesting Premier League clubs.

"He has looked very, very promising when we have played him.

"There were calls for him to be in the first-team this season after he had been dipping in and out last season, but we sent him on loan to Yeovil, where he did very well.

"He had his loan extended in January before being recalled ahead of the Wycombe game.

"I would say that Kofi Shaw is probably our most prized asset."

Kofi Shaw will want to make an impact before the end of the season

Having been recalled from his loan spell at Yeovil, Shaw will no doubt be desperate to impress Inigo Calderon and the Gas' supporters between now and the end of the season.

The 18-year-old midfielder scored twice in the National League for the Glovers before he was recalled, so he should have some confidence that he can net his first league goal for the Gas during the coming months.

Shaw has scored a senior goal for Bristol Rovers already, with a strike against Tottenham Hotspur U21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.

Kofi Shaw's stats for Bristol Rovers (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Minutes played 7 1 300

The youngster now has a real opportunity to get some more minutes under his belt, and considering the talent he possesses at such a young age, it would be no surprise to see him become the next player to leave for a significant transfer fee in the next few years.