‘Knows what it takes to succeed at this level’ – Stoke City set sights on signing 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign midfielder Corry Evans, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Evans is set to become a free-agent, with Blackburn Rovers recently confirming that he’ll leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Potters won’t have it all their way in the race to land his signature though, with Cardiff City also rumoured to be keen on signing Evans this summer.

Michael O’Neill’s side finished 14th in the Championship table last season, and are clearly keen to add depth to their midfield ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Stoke City’s interest in signing Evans this summer, and whether he’d be a good enough addition to Michael O’Neill’s squad.

George Harbey:

This could be a shrewd signing for Stoke to be fair.

Whilst Jordan Cousins was only really the main first-team player to leave the club at the end of last season, they have a number of players out of contract next summer.

Recruitment has to be wise this summer, then, and Evans’ relationship with O’Neill from his time at Northern Ireland could be beneficial here.

He may be 30, but he is a very experienced player who adds plenty of industry and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and he knows how to impress at this level too.

On a free transfer, it’s undoubtedly a shrewd bit of business, in a market which is likely to be very tight in terms of finances this summer.

Chris Thorpe:

This makes sense for a lot of reasons from a Stoke City perspective as Evans is a signing that would cover a lot of bases.

With the likes of Sam Clucas and Ryan Woods seemingly on their way out of the club, the Potters need to reinforce in the centre of the park.

The outgoing Blackburn man boasts a wealth of Championship experience and knows what it takes to succeed at this level.

Stoke are in need of a more combative option in midfield and the 30-year-old would certainly give them that.

I think O’Neill would be wise to get this one done as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Did these Stoke City midfielder ever score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Did Charlie Adam ever score a goal for Stoke City? Yes No

Adam Jones:

Joe Allen and Peter Etebo could both leave the club this summer, so bringing in someone like Corry Evans who has the Championship experience to fill the void the former would leave makes sense.

It may not be the exciting signing some fans at the bet365 Stadium would crave – but sometimes these types of signings are necessary to add not only expertise on the field, but also knowledge off it and he could compliment more inexperienced men like Rabbi Matondo if he returns to Staffordshire.

Michael Morrison has had a very similar impact at Reading and the initial reaction to his signature was one of disappointment compared to the expected announcement of Matt Miazga – but the former Birmingham City captain has turned out to be one of the best bits of business the club has done in the last few years.

Coming back to the Potters, the fact officials at Stoke are preparing to offer Allen to other sides may suggest the tight financial situation they’re in, so bringing in Evans would be a good bit of business on a free transfer. The Staffordshire side needs a summer of no risk-taking.