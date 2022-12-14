“Knows what it takes to impact games at this level” – Watford set to sign 43-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are set to sign former Cardiff City midfielder Leandro Bacuna, it has emerged.

As per the Watford Observer, the 31-year-0ld free agent is set to sign for the club having trained with them for the past few weeks.

Bacuna has been a free agent since departing fellow Championship side Cardiff City last summer, and has also previously trained with Birmingham City this season, where his brother Juninho plays, to keep fit.

Dutch born, the central midfielder represents Curacao internationally and has so far earned 43 international caps, as per Transfermarkt.

With all of the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on the move.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s simply needs must for Watford at this point.

They are undergoing somewhat of an injury crisis at Vicarage Road in the central midfield department at present, with Hamza Choudhury, Edo Kayembe, Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza and Dan Gosling all currently sidelined.

That basically leaves Tom Dele-Bashiru as the Hornets only natural central midfield option at present.

As such, Bacuna’s arrival will likely be a very welcomed one at present, and given we are outside of the transfer window, landing a player with his experience in the second tier shouldn’t be sniffed at.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Watford players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 RICHARLISON YES NO

Ned Holmes

Watford’s midfield has looked weak recently so it makes sense that they’d look to strengthen that area by drafting in Leandro Bacuna.

If Slaven Bilic can get the 31-year-old back to his best he could be an asset and add some real impetus to the midfield.

We’ve seen Bacuna thrive in the Championship in the past, particularly during spells with Reading and Aston Villa, so he certainly knows what it takes to impact games at this level.

It’s a risk but one that the Hornets certainly can afford to take and one that could solve a current issue for Bilic were it to come off.

If they can click, a holding midfield two of Bacuna and Hamza Choudhury might well be really effective.

Billy Mulley

I think that Leandro Bacuna could prove to be somewhat of a solution to the midfield at Watford, however, he is not top-end Championship quality in my eyes.

He may be someone who will bolster competition levels at Vicarage Road, but ultimately, I do not see him as a player who will dictate games for the Hornets during what remains of campaign.

Yes, he has been training but he still lacks match sharpness which only adds to the risk of this potential move.

Of course, there is an injury crisis within the Watford midfield but with the January transfer window fast-approaching, I think they would be better served dipping into the Premier League loan market.

It is not a signing I was expected but I do see some logic in it.