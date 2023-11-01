Highlights Nathan Jones is emerging as a strong contender for the Millwall managerial job, with interviews scheduled for this week.

Jones has a proven record of building competitive sides on a low budget, which could be an asset for Millwall.

Some fans may have concerns about Jones' style of play, as it could be similar to Gary Rowett's, but his success at Luton Town suggests he could be a good fit for the job.

Former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is emerging as a strong contender for the Millwall managerial job.

That is according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, who also states that other names are still in the race, with interviews scheduled for this week, but Jones is considered a good fit.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Millwall and Gary Rowett decided to part ways, a decision that did come as a shock given the side were only three points adrift of the play-offs at the time.

However, chairman James Berylson is looking for someone new to take the club forward, and it seems Jones could be the man.

Jones has been out of work since leaving Southampton in February 2023, a role that he was only in for four months.

Before his move to the Saints, Jones had impressed during his two separate stints at Luton Town, and it seems that is what could be making him a strong contender for the Millwall job.

Nathan Jones' managerial record (As it stands November 1st, per Transfermarkt) Clubs Matches Won lost Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1 0 Luton Town 303 143 82 Stoke City 38 7 18 Southampton 14 5 9

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Millwall?

Here, we decided to ask some of the writers at Football League World for their thoughts on this latest news involving Jones and whether the 50-year-old would be a good appointment for the club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This is an appointment that is likely going to have a split opinion amongst the Millwall supporters.

Jones has proved that he can build a competitive side on a low budget, something that is likely to be the case at Millwall. But the problem some fans may have is that his football could be deemed similar to that of Rowett’s style.

Partly why there was unrest at Millwall this season was because fans were getting restless with the style of play. So, there will have been hope that whoever the new manager is going to be, it will be someone with a different approach.

However, Jones has been very effective in the Championship in recent seasons, with him setting up the Luton team to allow Rob Edwards to take over and finish the job.

Jones put together a side that had players who were looking to get their careers going again, as well as ones that were trying to prove they were good enough at this level.

So, his time with the Hatters will still hold him in good stead and will be one of the reasons why he is in contention for this Millwall role. However, when he has worked away from Luton, Jones has struggled, as shown by his time at Stoke City and Southampton.

So, there will be concern from the Millwall fans should this deal get sealed, as he could be Rowett 2.0.

Alfie Burns

It's taking some time for Millwall to settle on the route they are going to go down replacing Rowett, but it's a decision that they have to get right as they look to build on the foundations that have been left in place.

Nathan Jones, for me, would be a superb appointment. He's not tactically identical to Rowett, yet he's a project manager that, very recently, has done great work at a similar sized club in Luton Town.

There will be some doubters that point out how Jones flopped at Stoke and Southampton, yet Millwall is a completely different job. He'd be working with less high-profile players at a club that have reasonably modest expectations - a lot like Luton.

The way he sets up his teams is a way you can get behind, particularly with his us versus them attitude. Millwall fans would love that and get behind a team giving everything to win.

It might not happen for Millwall under Jones straight away, but he's worth sticking with in the Championship as he knows how to be successful at the level. In time, he can take the Lions to that next level.