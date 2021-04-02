Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Knows he’s not getting another contract’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam individual after latest defeat

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Watford this afternoon, leaving the Owls six points from safety with just eight games to play.

It was always going to be a tough task against the high-flying Hornets, and whilst Wednesday did okay, they didn’t really do enough to threaten an equaliser after a Tom Lees own goal put the hosts ahead early on.

Adam Reach didn’t cover himself in glory for the opener, as Watford got in down his flank before firing across goal.

As well as that, the 28-year-old found it tough against Ismaila Sarr, which perhaps wasn’t a surprise given the quality the Senegal international boasts.

With his contract up in the summer, the left-footer faces an uncertain future, and it’s fair to say that many fans won’t be too disappointed if the former Middlesbrough man does depart in the summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display today from Twitter…


