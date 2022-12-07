“Knows exactly what it takes” – Hearts consider move for Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hearts are considering a January move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson, as per a report from Football Scotland.

The 28-year-old started his senior career north of the border at Tynecastle, before a move to Cardiff City was sanctioned in 2017.

Since departing Hearts five-and-a-half years ago, Paterson has gone on to amass experience in England’s top three flights, scoring 39 goals and providing 15 assists in just over 200 appearances south of the border.

After the club bolstered their attacking options in the summer, Paterson has managed a mere 432 minutes of League One action at Wednesday during the first part of this campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Paterson and whether or not he would be a good addition for the Scottish outfit…

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 25 CAMERON DAWSON 25 31

Billy Mulley

Paterson is rather unfortunate that he is playing regular football at Hillsborough, however, that is the nature of being amidst a very competitive squad who are striving for promotion.

A physical presence, who links the play well and provides excellent levels of versatility, he would be a strong addition at Tynecastle when January comes around.

However, the stumbling block in this scenario could be the fee, with Hearts maybe more willing to do something in the summer, when his deal at Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire.

Paterson’s experience, personality and general ability would make him a good signing for the Scottish outfit, whilst it is hard to see him paving his way back to gaining regular starts with the promotion-chasing League One side.

Josh Cole

If Hearts are able to secure the services of Paterson in January, this could turn out to be a clever move by the club.

Paterson knows exactly what it takes to compete in the top-flight of Scottish football as he has provided a respectable total of 35 direct goal contributions at this level during his career to date.

Having already played a host of games in this division, there is a chance that the 28-year-old will hit the ground running in the New Year.

Paterson’s versatility could also prove to be an asset in the second-half of the season as he is capable of playing in a number of different positions.

Ned Holmes

This could be a move that works out for all parties.

Callum Paterson started his career at Hearts and the option of returning to his former club, where he played some of the best football of his career, may be really appealing to him.

The Scottish club would be signing a player that has proven himself in the SPFL in the past and will have added plenty to his game in the years he’s been away.

While he’s been a really useful option for Sheffield Wednesday to have, losing the 28-year-old wouldn’t be considered a huge blow as he is certainly replaceable.

Offloading him in January could allow them space to add a more potent forward.