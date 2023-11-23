Highlights Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners are likely to back manager Phil Parkinson in the January transfer window.

The Welsh club is currently pushing for back-to-back promotions and is in contention for a place in League One.

Wrexham could strengthen their squad in key areas to increase their chances of promotion, and the owners have a track record of supporting the manager's decisions.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is likely to get the backing of the League Two club's Hollywood owners in the January transfer window but his spending will be measured, according to former Red Dragons player Frank Sinclair.

The Welsh club have made an impressive start to life back in the EFL, having returned to the Football League after 15 years away thanks to last season's National League title win, and are pushing for back-to-back promotions.

Wrexham are fourth as things stand - only outside the automatic places on goal difference and eight points back from league leaders Stockport County - and look likely to maintain their promotion challenge throughout the season.

But they have some stern competition in Notts County, Mansfield Town, and Crewe Alexandra while the likes of Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, and Morecambe will fancy their chances of battling into the picture as well.

With so much competition in the fourth tier, it would be no surprise to see Wrexham make the most of their riches when the transfer window opens in January.

Wrexham AFC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James McClean Wigan Athletic Permanent George Evans Millwall Permanent Liam Hall Bradford Park Avenue Permanent Will Boyle Huddersfield Town Permanent Arthur Okonkwo Arsenal Loan Luke McNicholas Sligo Rovers Loan Steven Fletcher Without Club Permanent

The Welsh club were a little more restrained in the summer than many had predicted but a strong January could be the difference in the race for promotion to League One.

Frank Sinclair: Wrexham will back Phil Parkinson in January

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sinclair has shared his prediction for the winter window - suggesting that Parkinson would be backed but will not spend for spending's sake.

He explained: "Knowing Phil Parkinson and how he's worked in the past, I don't think he'll just buy players for the sake of buying players. They may well recruit and strengthen in areas that give the squad a little more strength in depth.

"They're going well already, they've got that habit of winning games that they've taken from the National League into the EFL with them. Every team wants to strengthen and the best time to strengthen is when you're in a place of strength.

"Certainly, if Phil Parkinson goes to the owners and says: 'We might need this and that just to get us through the season'. I'm sure they'll back him like they have done since they took over."

Carlton Palmer's Wrexham prediction

Sinclair isn't the only one that thinks Wrexham will be big spenders in January.

Speaking to FLW previously, Carlton Palmer outlined his expectations and predicted a busy month in North Wales.

He said: "Wrexham have found their feet in League Two, five wins in their last six games, taking them up to second place, five points off the league leaders Stockport. Parkinson’s side are genuine automatic promotion contenders, as I predicted before the start of the season. I felt that they just needed to find their feet in this league, make the necessary adjustments and they would kick on.

"Players in their team who played at a much higher level than League Two and they have owners who have huge resources.

"I expect them to invest heavily again in the January transfer window, and the win against Gillingham on Saturday was without Paul Mullins and James McClean, that shows you how strong they are looking at present.”