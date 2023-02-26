“Knocking at the door” – Current Charlton Athletic man’s Crystal Palace first team chances next season: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace in the 2021/22 season and has shown a great deal of promise in his first campaign in senior football on loan at Charlton Athletic.

It has been clear since his debut that the 20-year-old possesses dribbling ability well above League One level, and it seems very unlikely that the winger will play in the third tier anytime soon after the expiration of his loan deal at The Valley.

Therefore, the Eagles will have a decision to make in the summer on whether they keep him around the first team squad to add competition for places or send him out on loan again but to a more challenging environment.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Palace should try and integrate Rak-Sakyi into the first team picture next season…

Adam Jones

You have to take your hat off to Rak-Sakyi because he has been a shining light during a pretty miserable season for the Addicks.

Recording nine goals and three assists in 28 league appearances this season, he has definitely earned himself a move up a tier for next season and you could argue that he could have easily scored more goals.

With this record in mind, he’s certainly knocking at the door to be involved in the first team next season, with his presence potentially allowing Malcolm Ebiowei to go out on loan again.

But it seems unlikely that Rak-Sakyi will be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Selhurst Park next season and it would be a big ask for him to step up two tiers, so he should definitely be looking to push for a loan move to the Championship instead if the Eagles remain in the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira’s side should be taking the same stance.

Josh Cole

Even though Rak-Sakyi has impressed during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace should not be looking to integrate him into their first team next season.

Rak-Sakyi will find it difficult to force his way into Palace’s starting eleven due to the presence of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

The Premier League outfit should instead be aiming to sanction a temporary switch to a team in the Championship as this will give the winger the chance to make strides in terms of his development.

By featuring week-in, week-out in the second-tier, Rak-Sakyi will gain some more senior experience which he could use to his advantage in coming seasons.

Marcus Ally

Rak-Sakyi has been an unused substitute 11 times for Palace alongside those two Premier League appearances, showing that he has already been in and around the first team environment.

It is a case of a Championship loan or a fringe player role at Palace next term for Rak-Sakyi, a lot of which will depend on the club’s depth in his position.

If Wilfried Zaha leaves the club in the summer, at the end of his contract, then there will be a first team spot available for Rak-Sakyi or Malcolm Ebiowei, currently on loan at Hull City.

This season has not gone to plan for Ebiowei and he is yet to return to full fitness on loan at the Tigers after showing high potential at Derby County last term.

I would be tempted to keep both around if no Zaha replacement is brought in, but if minutes are few and far between at the start of the season, and Ebiowei is back to the player we saw in the second half of 2021/22, you send Rak-Sakyi to a second tier club.

Palace will be in a better position to assess the 20-year-old’s potential and ability to slot into the first team in the summer of 2024 after another season of regular senior action.