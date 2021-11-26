Knockaert starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Preston North End on Saturday

If there’s one starting line-up that is going to be very interesting to look at on Saturday afternoon then it will be Fulham’s.

The Cottagers make the long trip up north to Preston North End for a lunchtime kick off and they could have a number of senior players missing through illness.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s absence was felt heavily on Wednesday evening as they stumbled to a draw against bottom of the table Derby County and he could be missing again against the Lilywhites.

Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid are all affected as well according to Marco Silva so bearing all that in mind, let’s look at how Fulham could potentially line-up at Deepdale.

There are some surprise names in there but it is taking into account that all the players that Silva mentioned as suffering with an illness potentially being missing.

Some played through it on Wednesday but the fact that it was a 0-0 draw may be very telling that things need to be changed if some are not at 100 per cent fitness.

If all six end up being ruled out then there will be some surprise recalls, none more-so than Anthony Knockaert who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The Frenchman was in the squad for the first time against the Rams and came on in the 78th minute as the Cottagers searched for a winner.

And if Wilson isn’t fit enough for the clash against PNE then Knockaert is the most likely to come into the equation, with potential recalls for Joe Bryan and Josh Onomah as well.

However on the other end of the spectrum all six players could be well enough to start at Deepdale and Fulham’s team would look a lot different, with Mitrovic, Wilson, Robinson and Reed all almost guaranteed starters.