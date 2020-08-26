‘Knockaert or Cavaleiro and we have a deal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Matty Cash update

Fulham have emerged as favourites in the race to sign Matty Cash, with the newly-promoted Premier League side hopeful of completing a deal for the Nottingham Forest defender.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim that the Cottagers are willing to offer £10m plus the choice of a player in exchange for Cash.

Cash is a player in high demand after a fantastic individual campaign for the Reds in 2019/20 – a season in which he was converted into a right-back by Sabri Lamouchi.

The 23-year-old has since come up leaps and bounds in bis new position, winning Forest’s Player of the Season award and attracting interest from plenty of top-flight sides.

Sheffield United have been heavily linked with Cash, with the Blades willing to offer £4m plus the choice of two players for the player, whilst Forest are demanding £15m for his services.

It is now Fulham who have reportedly emerged as favourites in the race to sign Cash, with Scott Parker looking to offer £10m plus a player for the impressive right-back.

Fulham are gearing up for life in the Premier League following their promotion via the play-offs, and there will be some players who will look to move on this summer as others look to come in.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this latest piece of news…

Forest are in the driving seat and either hold out for cash for Cash or a player that they ha e identified that would make the 1st 11 stronger. No bit / squad players. We’ve no hope of getting promoted if we sell cheap and take squad players that don’t improve our 11. #nffc — Ray Duffy (@cloughieleixlip) August 26, 2020

Make the player Knockeart or Cavaleiro and we have deal. #NFFC #FFC — Stuart Smith (@Stu_Smith_42) August 26, 2020

Make the player mitro and we can talk — Frank Lunin (@FrankLunin) August 26, 2020

Be nice if these rumours actually came to reality.

Matty has been ready to leave for a while now. — Darren Clark (@dazzared60) August 26, 2020

I’d have thought the list would be one of Odoi, Christie and Johansen — DickyMars82 (@DMars82) August 26, 2020

At this rate no one wants to pay £15m at all — Kieren (@kingkieren10) August 26, 2020

Bye Matty 😂😂😂 — Slater (@DevolutionIlson) August 26, 2020

£10m + Anthony Knockaert and we might just have a deal there for Matty Cash… #NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) August 26, 2020

I think it will be him they would want to offload knowing he isn’t quite prem quality — Ryan (@ryan_leavesley) August 26, 2020

Seems the type to do a bit of diving etc doesn’t he? 😏

I wouldn’t mind that Cavaleiro but didn’t he sign permanently in January or shorty after lockdown though? — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan8) August 26, 2020