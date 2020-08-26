Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Knockaert or Cavaleiro and we have a deal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Matty Cash update

Fulham have emerged as favourites in the race to sign Matty Cash, with the newly-promoted Premier League side hopeful of completing a deal for the Nottingham Forest defender.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim that the Cottagers are willing to offer £10m plus the choice of a player in exchange for Cash.

Cash is a player in high demand after a fantastic individual campaign for the Reds in 2019/20 – a season in which he was converted into a right-back by Sabri Lamouchi.

The 23-year-old has since come up leaps and bounds in bis new position, winning Forest’s Player of the Season award and attracting interest from plenty of top-flight sides.

Sheffield United have been heavily linked with Cash, with the Blades willing to offer £4m plus the choice of two players for the player, whilst Forest are demanding £15m for his services.

It is now Fulham who have reportedly emerged as favourites in the race to sign Cash, with Scott Parker looking to offer £10m plus a player for the impressive right-back.

Fulham are gearing up for life in the Premier League following their promotion via the play-offs, and there will be some players who will look to move on this summer as others look to come in.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this latest piece of news…


