Victor Orta has re-joined Sevilla, with the former director of football for Leeds United returning to the club he called home between 2006 and 2013.

The Spaniard departed Elland Road at the beginning of last month after several years as the chief of Leeds’ recruitment. The 44-year-old had previously explained his desire to return to Spain at some stage of his career, having been head of scouting positions at both Middlesbrough and Leeds since 2015.

Orta was swiftly identified by Sevilla as an experienced candidate for the role to replace Monchi, who joined Aston Villa recently. Orta's new role will see him lead Sevilla's recruitment for the next three years, including recruiting for the Champions League this summer, following their record-breaking seventh Europa League win.

A statement released by Sevilla on Tuesday read: “Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for Víctor Orta to become the club's Sporting Director for the next three seasons."

How could Orta joining Sevilla impact Leeds?

Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that Orta's inside knowledge "puts star players at risk in summer transfer window".

He wrote: "The Spaniard was deeply embedded in transfer and contract negotiations with United and will have been privy to undisclosed information relating to the clauses, release fees and wages included in Leeds players’ contracts."

This, of course, opens up suggestions that Sevilla may try to take some of Leeds' players off their hands, with Rodrigo named as one potential player. However, Orta dismissed those claims as "exaggerated" during his press conference for Sevilla.

Any knowledge Orta has on a number of Leeds' top players will be deemed valuable by his new employers, reducing the amount of time in negotiations and scouting around for other options.

Donnohue added: "Unless stipulated in the terms of his Leeds exit that Orta could not use privileged information to a new club’s advantage, this could jeopardise United’s hopes of holding on to some of the squad’s more prized assets."

Is Orta's move to Sevilla bad for Leeds?

Leeds fans may view the news of Orta's appointment at Sevilla as an opportunistic one. He could help to raise transfer funds through the sale of unwanted players or those on big wages who need shifting.

There are a number of players in Leeds' squad whom the fans would happily see depart, and Orta could help in this regard. Alternatively, there is concern for the better players who the Whites will attempt to retain.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams spring to mind as players Leeds will be desperate to keep, but a reunion with Orta is not out of the question now.