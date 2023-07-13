Birmingham City have officially entered a new era, as the eagerly anticipated takeover by American businessman Tom Wagner and his firm Knighthead was confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Such news has ended the tenure of Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (BSHL) , who grew severely unpopular with Blues' supporters as their six and a half year tenure at St Andrews progressed.

The initial deal for Wagner to take control was approved by the EFL last month, and has since been approved by the previous ownership , and he has purchased a majority stake of 45.98% of the club through his firm's affiliate company , Shelby Companies Limited. The company has also purchased full control of St Andrews.

What does this mean for Birmingham City moving forward?

In the short term, this gives Wagner the chance to implement a restructuring of key positions at the club, with The Athletic reporting last month that former Manchester City CEO Gary Cook will make a move across to B9 after leaving his previous post in Saudi Arabia. Cook is well known for being the man who completed the high-profile transfer of Robinho at the Etihad back in 2008.

This has already been highlighted on the club's official statement, which reads.

'SCL is committed to providing the resources, in line with English Football League (EFL) guidelines, needed to deliver transformational change for the good of the Club and the benefit of the city whose name it proudly carries.'

New additions to the Club’s leadership team, infrastructure improvements and a new commercial partner will be announced in the coming days.

What has Tom Wagner said following his acquisition of Birmingham City?

Speaking on official club channels, Wagner has already outlined his desire to make the club have a positive contribution to the city of Birmingham as a whole, and that he is "fully commited" into his latest project.

“This is an exciting day for everyone associated with Birmingham City Football Club, especially the fans.

"From this moment on everything we do will be focused on improving the experience for our fans and making a positive contribution to growth of the city of Birmingham and how it is viewed around the world.” Wagner continued.

"We are committed to giving the fans a greater voice. We will add talented professionals to the existing leadership team, experienced in driving transformational change in football and other sports organisations. Continually improve the physical infrastructure of the Club. Create new and exciting commercial relationships, leveraging global businesses that Knighthead is connected to."

The US financier has stressed that a period of transition will take time, but once given the opportunity to blossom, will have extremely positive ramifications on securing a stable future for Birmingham City.

"(We will) Invest in both the men’s and women’s teams, with young local talent given the opportunity to shine. And always be a positive force in the local community. The transition and implementation plans will take time, but we believe that we will earn Birmingham City fans trust and support.”

What does next season hold for Birmingham City?

Even prior to this announcement, John Eustace's side have been one of the most active Championship clubs in the market, which has given fans belief that the club is starting to turn a corner after years of mid-table mediocrity and relegation fights.

The likes of Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi as well as the permanent signing of Krystian Bielik have all made the switch to the Second City so far, as Eustace looks to build on a respectable first season as a manager.

Whilst Blues look set to lose Tahith Chong to Premier League newcomers Luton Town, an immediate replacement looks set to be lined up in the form of Siriki Dembele, who is reported to be in talks with the club ahead of a move from AFC Bournemouth.