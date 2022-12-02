Knight starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Sheff Wed on Saturday

Derby County face a huge game at home on Saturday as they come up against Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

It’s a massive game in League One this weekend with the former Premier League sides going head to head as they look to push on before the festive period.

Derby are going into the game on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run but will no doubt face their toughest test against the Owls who are unbeaten in 11.

Both sides will be desperate for a result, with three points putting Derby back into the playoffs while Wednesday will be wanting to strengthen their own automatic promotion hopes.

Paul Warne could be welcoming back a number of first-team players back into the fold as well with Jason Knight returning to training and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing making good progress from a hamstring injury.

Here, we take a look at what the starting lineup might be against Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday.

Warne is likely to deploy a 3-5-2 to ensure his side are as solid as possible against a tough team. With Wednesday having a raft of talented midfielders, they will need to pack out the midfield much like they did against Portsmouth.

Joe Wildsmith has kept four clean sheets in the last nine games and has been in exceptional form for the Rams since his summer arrival as he comes up against his former club.

With Curtis Davies returning to training, he could be thrown in but it wouldn’t be the most sensible move which is likely to leave the back three unchanged. Jake Rooney has been in good form and Craig Forsyth has been exceptional since his move into centre back alongside Eiran Cashin.

Jason Knight returned to training recently and got some much needed minutes at the weekend against Newport. With his energy and quality, he will be an important addition into the midfield. He is likely to play alongside Max Bird and Conor Hourihane who have been ever present for the Rams this season.

Warne has decisions to make up front, however with the form of David McGoldrick, it would be impossible to drop the experienced striker. James Collins will most certainly partner him in attack with the likes of Lewis Dobbin and Will Osula providing support from the bench.