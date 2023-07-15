Bristol City will be aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship table this upcoming season.

Nigel Pearson’s side came 14th last year, earning a total of 59 points from 46 games.

The gap to the top six proved just 10 points, which is the difference that the Robins will be looking to bridge over the next 12 months.

The new campaign gets underway in just three weeks, with preparations ramping up day-by-day.

What is the best Bristol City starting lineup available to Nigel Pearson right now?

The summer transfer window has offered clubs the chance to improve their first team squads for the upcoming term.

Bristol City have been one of the busier teams in the window so far, adding a number of fresh faces to their ranks.

Ahead of the new season, we take a look at what Pearson’s best lineup may look like based on how the squad looks right now…

Max O’Leary remains the first choice goalkeeper at Ashton Gate as things stand.

The Irishman made 33 appearances for the team last year, cementing himself as the main man between the sticks.

Cameron Pring’s position in the team is now under threat with the arrival of Haydon Roberts on a free transfer from Brighton.

The full back spent last season on loan at Derby County and performed well in League One and will now be looking to challenge Pring for his place in the starting lineup.

Another summer signing will almost definitely be added straight into the backline.

Rob Dickie has arrived from QPR, with the 27-year-old set to partner Robert Atkinson in the heart of the defence.

George Tanner looks likely to keep his place in the team, with no new additions at right-back arriving so far this summer.

Who will be in Bristol City's midfield next season?

In midfield, a new-look partnership could form with new signings arriving in both positions of the double pivot.

Speculation surrounds Alex Scott’s future, but the playmaker remains at the club for now, and it is hoped that he will lead new signings Jason Knight and Ross McRorie in midfield next season.

The trio look set to form a dangerous triumvirate that could be the key to the team’s success.

In attack, the quartet ahead of that midfield is unlikely to change based on the current squad.

While things could change between now and August 5 when Pearson’s side take on Preston North End in their opening game, there have been no new additions in attack at Ashton Gate this summer.

Nahki Wells featured 45 times in the Championship last season, contributing 11 goals and six assists. He is likely to lead the line again this campaign.

He will be flanked by Sam Bell and Mark Sykes, who ended last year as the main men on either wing for City.

Bell broke into the team in the second half of the campaign, starting 14 times and contributing three goals and one assist in the league.

Meanwhile, Sykes has been a dependable figure for the Robins since joining from Oxford United last summer.