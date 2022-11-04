Klose starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Boro on Saturday

Bristol City head up to Middlesbrough on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United in midweek.

Nigel Pearson’s side dominated the Blades throughout the Championship tie at Ashton Gate but were unable to make the most of their chances and lost thanks to Illiman Ndiaye’s goal, which should’ve been ruled out due to offside.

There were certainly positives for the Robins to take from the game in terms of performance and they’ll hope if they can reach those same levels at the Riverside, the result could be different tomorrow.

They’ll face a Boro side that are still evolving under new boss Michael Carrick, who earned his first victory in the job against Hull City on Tuesday evening.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game in the North East, here’s the City starting XI we expect to see named…

Max O’Leary could do little to stop Ndiaye heading in from close range on Tuesday evening and showed his qualities in possession against the Blades so we can expect to see him start in goal again.

With George Tanner suspended after seeing red for a reckless challenge against the Blades, Pearson will be forced into a change at the back.

Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith are both still missing due to injury while Rob Atkinson faces a fitness test after recovering from illness.

If Atkinson passes that fitness test we can expect to see him start in the middle of the back three but should he fail it, the experienced Timm Klose will likely get the nod – with Zak Vyner back on the right and Cam Pring on the left.

Given their dominance against United, the Robins boss will be tempted to name an unchanged midfield.

He’ll hope to see Alex Scott and Matty James control proceedings excellently again with Jay Dasilva and Mark Sykes pushing high up to pin their opponents in.

Andi Weimann returned to the starting XI and went close to finding the net against the Blades – rattling the crossbar in the first half and seeing a late effort saved by Wes Foderingham – so he will likely start in the number 10 role again.

Ahead of him, Pearson may opt to change things up by starting Antoine Semenyo in place of Tommy Conway.

City’s strikers were not at their clinical best against the Blades but will likely need to rediscover their touch in front of goal if they’re to secure three points tomorrow.