Klopp makes Liverpool decision on player amid Swansea and Leeds interest

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly set to stop Leeds United and Swansea City target Rhian Brewster being sent out on loan for the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 20-year-old joined the Swans on loan in January this year and fired in 11 goals in 22 games for the Welsh side – helping them secure a place in the play-offs.

Brewster has been far from short of suitors this summer with Leeds and Swansea both linked with the England U21 international, along with the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham.

It appears the forward will be joining none of those clubs anytime soon, however, as Football Insider has reported that Klopp will block any deal that sees him go out on loan for the first half of the upcoming season.

The report claims the Anfield boss has decided against any temporary moves for the young striker but will re-evaluate the situation in January.

Leeds have already signed a new striker this summer, bringing in Rodrigo from Valencia for a club-record fee.

The Swans haven’t been quite as active or free-spending as the Yorkshire club but have landed forward Jamal Lowe from Wigan.

The Verdict

This is a huge blow for the chasing sides as a loan deal for Brewster looked as though it would likely have been a fantastic move.

Leeds are unlikely to feel that disappointed given the recent arrival of Rodrigo but the Swans now need to sign a replacement for the 20-year-old as this ends their chances of him returning.

Lowe looks a dynamic player but he’s not a prolific goalscorer and that should be Steve Cooper’s focus now.