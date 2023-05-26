Barnsley are now just one game away from promotion straight back to the Championship.

The Tykes earned their place in the play-off final with a 2-1 aggregate win over Bolton Wanderers in the semi-final.

A 1-0 home win in the second leg proved decisive after a 1-1 draw in Bolton.

Liam Kitching’s first-half goal secured the team’s place at Wembley Stadium, where Michael Duff’s side will face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Barnsley team news ahead of play-off final

A lot of big decisions will need to be made by Duff in deciding his starting XI to face the Owls.

This will be the biggest game of their entire season, with everything they’ve worked for coming down to this one final fixture.

Duff has confirmed the positive news for Barnsley supporters in the build-up to this game that there are no new fresh injury concerns facing him ahead of this huge clash.

That means Barnsley will have a full squad to choose from when they take on Wednesday, who do have a number of lingering injuries of their own.

Here we look at how we think Barnsley will line up to face Darren Moore’s side at Wembley.

Predicted Barnsley XI to face Sheffield Wednesday

Both Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday have preferred a three-at-the-back shape all season and that is likely what we’ll see again on Monday.

What’s worked for Duff all season is what will work again in the play-off final, with the fixture not exactly representing a good opportunity for a big tactical shift.

In that same sense, it is likely to be the players that have been in the side most this campaign that will be relied upon to take on Moore’s side.

The same starting line-up as the one which earned an impressive and professional 1-0 win over Bolton in the semi-final second leg is expected.

Kitching will be joined in defence by his usual partners Mads Andersen and Bobby Thomas, with Harry Isted between the sticks.

Nicky Cadden and Jordan Williams are expected to line up on either flank, with the familiar midfield three of Luca Connell, Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips.

That leaves Devante Cole and Slobodan Tedic spearheading the attack that will be tasked with breaking down this Wednesday backline.

Everything comes down to this one game, so there is no need for Duff to unexpectedly rock the boat amid a full squad being available.