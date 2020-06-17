Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Kiss of death’ – Journalist claim leaves some Leeds fans in promotion worry

9 mins ago

Leeds United are back in action in a matter of days now as the Sky Bet Championship returns this weekend and looks to finish the season.

Both the promotion and relegation places all need to still be sorted this campaign and fans up and down the country will be looking forward to seeing their respective sides back in action.

For Leeds fans, the wait has been tough without doubt as they’ve had to put up with claims the campaign might not even finish but, now, they are getting their shot at a return to the Premier League.

Phil Hay has taken to Twitter to claim that 85 points will be enough for any side to win promotion this season, too, though that has left some Leeds fans worried that it won’t go their way yet again.

Some are confident, some clearly just want it to be finished as soon as possible – perhaps understandably so – and so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in response to his tweet:


