Kirk starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Wigan

Charlton Athletic take on Wigan Athletic this weekend in Sky Bet League One as the Addicks look to record their first win of the campaign back in front of their home fans.

A draw at The Valley to kick-off this season has been followed by back-to-back 2-1 away defeats to Oxford United and MK Dons respectively, and now the plan will be to get three points on the board against the Latics this weekend.

In terms of team news, Conor Washington is likely to miss out after picking up a knock against MK Dons, meaning Charlie Kirk could be in line to make his first start at The Valley in the attacking third.

In midfield, Adkins may be tempted to freshen things up a little bit where he can, and so Ben Watson may make a start against one of his former sides.

Defensively, there’s a chance that Charlton will line-up as they did in Milton Keynes, with Ben Purrington not yet ready to come back in at left-back and Nigel Adkins explaining that Ryan Inniss’ early substitution on Tuesday was planned ahead of time, so there’s no problem there.

Here’s the XI we could see Charlton field this weekend, then:

