Highlights West Bromwich Albion are looking for victory to return to the top six in the Championship.

The team has built positive momentum with three wins in their last five league matches, despite some injury issues.

The Baggies have secured five clean sheets in their last six matches and will aim to maintain a strong defensive performance against Coventry City.

West Bromwich Albion make the short trip to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City to round off the latest batch of Championship fixtures.

The Baggies know victory will steer them back into the top six, with three victories from their last five league outings building positive momentum despite some injury issues.

With five clean sheets secured from their last six matches, Carlos Corberan’s men will look to maintain a watertight backline this evening in order to get more points on the board.

Here at Football League World, we predict WBA’s predicted XI for tonight’s meeting in the West Midlands.

GK: Alex Palmer

Kicking off the XI between the posts is Alex Palmer, who has played every minute of league action so far this season under Corberan.

With a flurry of clean sheets earned recently, there seems no need to change the personnel in goal.

RWB: Darnell Furlong

Starting off the defence is Darnell Furlong, who is another to become a first-team mainstay since the arrival of Corberan.

The former QPR man will be aiming for an influx of attacking returns, with just a solitary goal and assist provided from 13 appearances this term.

CB: Caleb Taylor

The first change from the victory over QPR comes on the right side of the defence, with Caleb Taylor replacing Cedric Kipre.

The latter sustained a knee injury in midweek, but fears were eased when Corberan confirmed it was not as serious as first thought.

However, the Ivorian still remains a doubt for tonight’s game, leaving a golden opportunity for Albion academy graduate Taylor to make his first-ever league start for the club, as he looks to impress off the back of a successful last campaign in League One with Cheltenham Town.

CB: Kyle Bartley

At the heart of the backline comes Kyle Bartley, who has become a regular starter since forcing his way back into the side in late September.

The 32-year-old will aim to add an aerial threat from set-pieces against a physical Coventry defence, which could be a key component to picking up another three points.

CB: Erik Pieters

Rounding off the back three is experienced defender Erik Pieters, who is utilised as a central defender rather than his preferred position of left-back.

With the Dutchman the only left-footed defender in the squad, the former Stoke City man is likely to be an ever-present in the team to maintain balance between the three central defenders.

LWB: Matt Phillips

On the left flank comes Matt Phillips, who enters his eighth season with the Black Country outfit.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Racking up over 200 appearances for Albion, the former Scottish international has been a steady improver under Corberan, with his versatility to play as a defender or an attacker a key reason to such consistent gametime.

After nailing down a starting spot as a wing-back, Phillips is set to keep his place once again.

CM: Nathaniel Chalobah

The midfield partnership starts off with Nathaniel Chalobah, who appears to have resurrected his Albion career with a number of impressive recent performances.

After arriving from Fulham last January, the 28-year-old has been far from a fan-favorite, but has begun to showcase his quality, with a tremendous solo run against QPR teeing up Grady Diangana for the second goal which secured victory.

Chalobah received a standing ovation when he was substituted against the Rs and he looks to set to get another chance to impress.

CM: Alex Mowatt

Coming back into the midfield fold is Alex Mowatt, who was displaced in midweek by Okay Yokuslu.

The Doncaster-born midfielder has had to be patient for a starting role in the blue and white shirt but broke into the first team with five consecutive starts prior to the QPR clash.

With games coming thick and fast, Yokuslu could be rested with Mowatt returning in his place.

AM: Jed Wallace

Supporting the striker is club captain Jed Wallace, who needs an uptake in form after a barren run in front of goal.

The former Millwall man has registered just one goal from 13 league games and is far from the creative force seen in the past in the second tier.

With youth prospect Tom Fellows breathing down his neck for a starting spot after positive cameos off the bench, Wallace needs to be registering attacking returns sooner rather than later in order to maintain his place.

AM: Grady Diangana

Partnering Wallace in the attacking third will be Grady Diangana, who was a game-changer against QPR last Tuesday.

The Congolese international won a penalty and scored the second goal to cap off a wonderful evening, showcasing that he has the ability to still be an effective force in the Championship.

Off the back of a Player of the Match performance, Diangana should be one of the first names on the teamsheet for this evening’s game.

ST: Brandon Thomas-Asante

Rounding off the XI is Brandon Thomas-Asante, who remains the Baggies’ only fit senior striker due to the injuries of Josh Maja and Daryl Dike.

A weight was lifted off the 24-year-old’s shoulders after Thomas-Asante netted a penalty against QPR, ending his drought of eight games without a goal.

Albion supporters will be hoping Thomas-Asante can become a more confident player off the back of his strike and score enough goals on a consistent basis to keep Albion in the play-off chase.

With limited options at Corberan’s disposal, the former Salford City man should lead the line again.