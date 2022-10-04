Kipre starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Blackburn tonight

Cardiff City caretaker manager Mark Hudson will be hoping his side can take their momentum from their weekend clash against Burnley into tonight’s tie against fellow Lancashire outfit Blackburn Rovers.

It previously looked as though they would come away from that tie pointless – but Callum Robinson’s late header ensured the points would be shared – giving the Bluebirds something to build on as they look to move on from the Steve Morison era.

They have the home advantage once more this evening as they welcome Blackburn to the Welsh capital – but this won’t be an easy tie considering how impressive Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have looked at times this season.

Rovers won’t be short of confidence following their 2-1 victory over Millwall on Saturday, enabling them to get off to a fast start following the international break following a mixed set of results before the interval.

Star man Ben Brereton Diaz should be available for this clash – but who will be tasked with trying to nullify his threat as the hosts look to make use of their home advantage?

We have predicted the starting lineup caretaker Hudson could potentially go with as he looks to get his first win under his belt.

Considering he was released from Wycombe Wanderers not so long ago, Ryan Allsop has made real strides in his career and has done well to retain the first-choice spot between the sticks with Jak Alnwick pushing him for his place.

Niels Nkounkou gets another chance on the left-hand side and is probably most accustomed to defending than Callum O’Dowda – but the Everton man does need to ensure he’s as solid as possible on a consistent basis to guarantee himself regular starts. Mahlon Romeo starts on the right following a bright display against the Clarets.

In central defence, Cedric Kipre keeps his place after returning to training, with the Paris-born defender looking set to be fit in time for this evening’s game.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Perry Ng partner him in central defence once more, even though he isn’t the tallest. You would almost prefer him to be on the right of a back three with Romeo as the wing-back.

In the middle of the park, Joe Ralls and Ryan Wintle retain their starting spots with Andy Rinomhota failing to do enough to claim a place in the first 11, though his energy and work rate could be valuable in the latter stages of this tie.

O’Dowda, meanwhile, gets the chance to express himself on the left in a more advanced role and he will be grateful for that after playing at wing-back in the past.

Sheyi Ojo lines up on the right-hand side – and his ability to cut in and operate more centrally should help to provide Blackburn with problems – with Romeo also able to get forward and stretch Tomasson’s side.

Up front, Callum Robinson and Mark Harris start once more with Max Watters not exactly in the best form. The former will be desperate to get himself on the scoresheet once again after redeeming himself following his penalty miss against Huddersfield.