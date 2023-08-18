Highlights West Brom's first win of the season against Swansea showcased their strengths in set-pieces and defensive stability.

Key players like Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend played important roles in the victory, displaying their abilities in defense and attacking transitions.

The team will need to make tactical and personnel tweaks against Leeds to avoid costly mistakes and continue their winning momentum.

West Brom aim to make it back-to-back league victories as they take the trip to West Yorkshire this weekend.

The Baggies picked up their first win of the season upon their return to the Hawthorns, beating Swansea City 3-2. Semi Ajayi put his side in front in the opening 20 minutes with a volleyed effort from a set-piece before their lead was doubled early into the second half via a Carl Rushworth own goal.

They soon went three to the good from John Swift’s penalty after Conor Townsend was brought down inside the area, while Carlos Corberán’s side were handed a late scare with the Jacks launching a late comeback.

Harry Darling and Nathan Wood both fired home with Albion failing to deal with deliveries into the box with the South Wales outfit having opportunities to level the scores into added time but failed to capitalise.

An action-packed affair, defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City became a thing of the past with a joyous afternoon in the Black Country taking centre stage.

While it is three points either way, the West Brom head coach will be keen to make some tactical or even personnel tweaks as they take on recently-relegated and his former club Leeds United as they look to avoid any more costly mistakes.

How could West Brom lineup against Swansea?

GK: Alex Palmer

Taking on the responsibility from David Button in the second half of the season, Alex Palmer is set to be the main man in between the sticks for the foreseeable future after his move to Luton Town collapsed earlier in the window.

A position in which Albion are blessed with quality, boasting England U21 international Josh Griffiths as deputy, Palmer offers a commanding presence as a vocal figure at the back. The 27-year-old is set for his third appearance of the season and will be eager to secure his first clean sheet of the season.

RWB: Darnell Furlong

While lacking depth on the right-hand side of the defence, Darnell Furlong has consistently held down the position since arriving in 2019.

Often favouring a long throw routine, Furlong will be looking to create some dangerous situations for his teammates to pounce on after almost scoring himself against Swansea last weekend.

CB: Semi Ajayi

Fresh off the back of scoring the opener in the 3-2 win over Swansea, Ajayi has looked at home in the new back three setup.

The Nigerian international looked comfortable on the right-hand side of the backline for the majority of the game, winning the majority of his aerial duels while recording two clearances and interceptions on top of four tackles.

CB: Kyle Bartley

Making his first start of the season in the EFL Cup outing against Stoke City, Bartley was benched for last weekend’s encounter but could likely return to the starting eleven against his former club.

With it unclear whether Albion will have an out-and-out striker at their disposal at Elland Road, they will likely turn to set-pieces as their main outlet for a goalscoring threat. The former Arsenal defender - alongside Ajayi - carries an aerial threat at both ends of the field, scoring ten goals in the blue and white stripes.

CB: Erik Pieters

Completing the trio is Dutch defender Erik Pieters - the only senior left-footed defender within the Albion ranks. Becoming a regular since arriving last summer under Steve Bruce, a left-back by trade, the former Stoke City man has become a competent option for the Baggies in a central role, both in a back three and four.

At 35, it is unlikely Pieters will be starting all 46 Championship games this season but his composure on the ball to kickstart passing moves as well as his ability to pick out a long-range pass will be crucial in opening up the Leeds defence from deep.

LWB: Conor Townsend

With Pieters the only other left back option, Townsend is a shoe-in at the left wing-back slot. The former Hull City defender has experience playing in both a back three and four during his time at West Brom, originally arriving as deputy to Kieran Gibbs under Darren Moore where a more dynamic back five was often used.

Standing in as captain at points last season, the 30-year-old leads from the back with an emphasis on his forward play, often progressing the ball forward while linking up effectively with the frontline to create opportunities for his side - or even driving into the area himself and winning penalties, as he did last weekend.

CM: Jayson Molumby

The energetic livewire at the heart of the West Brom midfield, Molumby is crucial to Albion's play with his constant pressing and love for a tackle.

The Irish international received raving reviews last campaign, winning the Supporters' Player of the Season - a shining light in an otherwise dismal campaign with the 24-year-old needed once again to lead a play-off charge.

CM: Okay Yokuşlu

The perfect partner to Molumby, Okay Yokuşlu is the typical Rolls-Royce midfielder. A calming presence at the base of the midfield, always wanting and controlling the ball under pressure in his own half, the Turkish international is not afraid to put in a tackle in his own right.

Returning last season permanently after an initial loan spell in the Premier League, the fan favourite has continued from where he left on as a constant reliable force in the division.

RW: Jed Wallace

The newly-appointed captain has demonstrated the leadership qualities needed for his side since arriving last summer.

The experienced Championship winger was a reliable force last season with six goals and eight assists in his debut campaign, many of his chances coming from deadly deliveries from the right-hand side, a love for driving to the byline and finding the likes of Daryl Dike, when fit, lurking in the area.

ST: Matt Phillips

With the fitness of Brandon Thomas-Asante unknown going into the fixture and Josh Maja still building up his match fitness, it is likely Matt Phillips will have the duty of leading the line once again.

The long-serving winger has showcased some of his best displays under Corberán, using operating on the left-hand side but will have to impress up top this time around as he looks to pick up his second goal of the season.

LW: John Swift

Albion's most productive player in front of goal last season with 15 goal contributions, Swift will need to be at his creative best when operating in this new role. Often given the license to roam, Swift is typically more accustomed to finding himself in a more central midfield position, his ability to unlock defences in the final third a strength of his but something he will need to utilise more often this campaign.

Scoring a penalty against Swansea last weekend, the former Reading man will be on the hunt for back-to-back goals against the West Yorkshire outfit.