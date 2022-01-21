Kioso starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Sheffield United on Saturday

Luton Town will be aiming to build upon their recent victory over Reading by producing a positive performance in their meeting with Sheffield United tomorrow.

An own-goal from Tom Holmes and a strike from Allan Campbell sealed all three points for the Hatters at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday.

Currently 11th in the Championship, the Hatters could potentially close the gap between them and the play-off places if they beat the Blades this weekend.

However, Luton know that they will need to be at their very best in this fixture as United have won four of their last six league games.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Reading, it will be intriguing to see whether Nathan Jones opts to make any alterations to his team on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Luton could line up at Bramall Lane…

Having deployed the 3-5-2 formation against Reading, Jones may opt to stick with this system for this weekend’s clash with the Blades.

Goalkeeper James Shea has featured in five of Luton’s last six league games and thus is expected to be given the nod to start ahead of Simon Sluga tomorrow.

Kal Naismith, Reece Burke and Sonny Bradley will be tasked with providing cover for Shea from their centre-back positions.

Amari’i Bell will line up in the left wing-back position whilst Peter Kioso could potentially retain his place at right wing-back.

Recalled by Luton earlier this week from his loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons, Kioso was handed the chance to showcase his talent in the club’s meeting with Reading in the absence of James Bree who missed this fixture due to an issue with his hamstring.

Kioso went on to produce an assured display against the Royals as he won three aerial duels, made two tackles and completed 24 passes (as per WhoScored).

If he is given another opportunity to impress on Saturday, the 22-year-old will need to deliver the goods in this clash as fellow right back Bree has only missed one league game this season.

Luke Berry could be in line to make his ninth appearance of the 2021/22 campaign in this fixture whilst Campbell and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu are likely to feature alongside him in the heart of midfield.

Cameron Jerome will start up-front alongside Elijah Adebayo who has already managed to provide an impressive total of 12 direct goal contributions at this level during the current term.