King starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Fulham on Saturday

Bristol City could and arguably should have beaten Fulham in the FA Cup third round tie at Ashton Gate last weekend but Nigel Pearson’s side will know that tomorrow’s Championship clash will be a tougher test.

Marco Silva won’t be resting any of his big guns this time around and the Cottagers head into the game high in confidence after they hammered Reading 7-0 in the week.

City do have recent history on their side – the Robins have won their last five games at Craven Cottage and are unbeaten there since 1997 – but that’s unlikely to be much comfort to Nigel Pearson’s squad.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI Pearson may name for tomorrow’s Championship clash in west London…

Max O’Leary appears to have moved above Dan Bentley in the pecking order in recent weeks and was excellent against Fulham last weekend, so may well reprise his role in goal.

Pearson opted for a back four in the win against Millwall at the start of the year but given the attacking options Fulham possess, he may feel a back three is needed.

That should mean Cam Pring, Rob Atkinson, and Tomas Kalas all start after they worked well together in the FA Cup tie at Ashton Gate.

In midfield, Matty James should return after his rest but City could start with both Andy King and Han-Noah Massengo ahead of him to shore things up.

Alex Scott and Callum O’Dowda have proven fantastic assets from the flanks this term so it would be a surprise to see either lose their place tomorrow.

With 12 already, Andi Weimann is on course to have the most productive season of his career in front of goal and he’ll be hoping to add to his tally against the west London club.

Antoine Semenyo has added a real dynamism to the side since re-establishing himself in the starting XI and should get the nod over Chris Martin and Nahki Wells.

City earned a hard-fought point against Fulham at Ashton Gate back in September but will need a strong performance to get anything from tomorrow’s game.