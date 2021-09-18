‘King’, ‘Spot on’ – Many Derby County fans react to Gary Neville’s impassioned message

Gary Neville has called for changes to be made in English football to stop more clubs being forced into “devastating” administrations like Derby County, which has caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club.

Derby revealed yesterday that they were set to go into administration and will subsequently be handed a 12-point deduction while it is understood they could be deducted nine more points for breaking financial regulations.

The East Midlands club have indicated that they were forced to make the move due to multiple factors, including their struggles to find a buyer despite

The announcement brings the Pride Park outfit’s future into question and there have to be concerns that they could go the same way as Bury, who had their league membership withdrawn two years ago.

Speaking on Sky Sports last night, Neville launched into an impassioned rant about the situation.

“It’s devastating,” the former England defender said. “It’s another blow. We’ve got to stop this from happening. When owners come into football clubs there should be an obligation that they can cover the obligations they sign up to.

“Until we have that in place we’re going to continue to have trouble and examples like Derby are going to keep coming forward.

“We’ve had Bury, Macclesfield, Derby, Bolton, Wigan, all these clubs. I know Bolton and Wigan have come out of it but it has got to stop.”

“Derby are now in a perilous position, my hometown club have been there three or four years ago. It has to stop.”

Neville’s former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney is now in charge at Pride Park and despite significant off-field issues has helped his threadbare squad make a solid start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Read their reaction here:

Gary Neville just gets it. Bang on with this and bang on with his comments during the Super League saga. More needs to be done to stop this happening but ultimately it’s all down to one man. Mel Morris. https://t.co/iX667KnN1g — Oliver Kirk (@oliverkirk16) September 17, 2021

Love Gary Neville ❤ https://t.co/FRftMJrQ70 — Lou Hillyer (@hillyer_louise) September 17, 2021

G Nev is king https://t.co/wxxFLfGFEi — Kieran Leighton (@KieranDCFC99) September 17, 2021

Credit to @GNev2 saying it like it is..: this kind of thing should not be happening to football clubs… reckless ownership ruining clubs and the only people that suffer is us the fans #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/dZzSmAO8BX — Gav (@Gav1981) September 17, 2021