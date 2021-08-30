‘Kind of mental, this’, ‘Washed up’ – These Reading fans react as Chelsea transfer finalised

Reading have completed the signing of Danny Drinkwater on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

And another! We’re delighted to announce that Premier League winner and former England international Danny Drinkwater joins the Royals on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Welcome aboard, Danny!#DannyKickIt | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 30, 2021

The former Premier League winner has had a tough time since moving to the capital from Leicester City, with Drinkwater failing to ever establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, he has been out on loan in recent years, having tough spells with Burnley and Aston Villa before ending the previous campaign with Kasimpasa in Turkey.

The 31-year-old is back in English football now though, as Reading confirmed his arrival on their official site this evening.

And, given his recent struggles, it’s fair to say his arrival has prompted a mixed response from the support. Whilst some see him as someone who has played at the highest level and has a point to prove, others are worried at how his stock has fallen so much.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Where does he fit in that midfield? Laurent and Rinomhota not quite hitting form of last season, while Swift has been on another level.#Royals https://t.co/w2U9VzJGHe — Justin Peach (@JustinPeach27) August 30, 2021

Talk about a fall from grace, from winning the Premier League to playing for Pauno. #cf97 https://t.co/X1P1WvFhyk — Aftermarket Parts Willy (@SkywayWilly) August 30, 2021

Kind of mental, this.A year ago seeing this photo would have seemed very unlikely,surely pretty high level player for us to be bringing in? All I ask is that we get some organization and fight in place. I’ll support this team to the death if we’re giving it everything #readingfc https://t.co/wuSmeypiLT — @SelectCarLeasing-fon (@shakefon) August 30, 2021

Just when you thought Reading were finished signing up washed up guys we unleash this corker. https://t.co/S81a8Zf2Ax — Mortician – World Domination (@vessel_deserted) August 30, 2021

I'd be very happy for DD to start a revival. Would I bet on it happening? No, but I hope he proves us wrong. https://t.co/mkWA3vTnhj — Jcrdy (@jordyxcollins) August 30, 2021

Also very happy with this!!! Great experience added to the squad and has bundles of ability! #readingfc https://t.co/dWDddfCuz6 — BerkshireBoys (@BerkshireBoys_) August 30, 2021

Big signing that, whether he’s had issues in the past or not a player of this level joining #ReadingFC is big. Guaranteed starter too, so who misses out? https://t.co/jUMf7De7XN — LordCKS (@LordCKS) August 30, 2021