Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Kind of mental, this’, ‘Washed up’ – These Reading fans react as Chelsea transfer finalised

Published

6 mins ago

on

Reading have completed the signing of Danny Drinkwater on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The former Premier League winner has had a tough time since moving to the capital from Leicester City, with Drinkwater failing to ever establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, he has been out on loan in recent years, having tough spells with Burnley and Aston Villa before ending the previous campaign with Kasimpasa in Turkey.

The 31-year-old is back in English football now though, as Reading confirmed his arrival on their official site this evening.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season?

And, given his recent struggles, it’s fair to say his arrival has prompted a mixed response from the support. Whilst some see him as someone who has played at the highest level and has a point to prove, others are worried at how his stock has fallen so much.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Kind of mental, this’, ‘Washed up’ – These Reading fans react as Chelsea transfer finalised

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: