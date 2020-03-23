‘Kind of a beast’ – The best Brentford tweets about Pontus Jansson this season

Sweden international Pontus Jansson joined Brentford over the summer for an undisclosed fee in what was seen as a coup for the West London club.

A key player and cult figure at Leeds United over the past two seasons, Jansson signed a three-year deal at Griffin Park in the summer.

So far this term he has made 25 appearances, but he has not featured since early January because of injury.

During his absence, the Bees have picked up just three wins from 10 matches, which suggests his impact has been missed.

A look at the statistics show his main strength has been his passing, with the Swede averaging 55 per game at an accuracy of 88%.

His replacement Julian Jeanvier has averaged 51.6 by comparison at 86% accuracy, although the Guinean has completed 1.5 tackles per game to Jansson’s 0.7.

Jansson has completed 1.3 interceptions per match though, which ranks second-highest in the squad.

The 29-year-old has also won 3.4 of his 5.3 aerial duels per match, again a record only bettered by Ethan Pinnock.

All in all, it has been an impressive season for the spiky Swede, who certainly had his issues as Leeds United.

In a recent interview he opened up on his relationship with Bielsa, which was testy at times, but that appears not to have been the case at Brentford.

Averaging more than 55% possession per match, his skills certainly suit their style or play and with a young squad, his experience will be vital in the dressing room.

Here are some of the best reactions from Brentford fans this season, who have clearly valued his presence…

Pontus Jansson is kind of a beast ngl — OblongOblak (@oblongoblak) March 21, 2020

The positive side of today’s news is that Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen should be fully fit heading into the final nine matches of the season — Essential Brentford (@BrentEssential) March 13, 2020

Pontus Jansson, Insta post 😭❤️ I bloody love that man! Can’t wait to see him back! — Emma Briden (@EmmaBfc90) March 3, 2020

Sam Johnstone

Pontus Jansson

Matheus Periera

Pablo Hernandez

Ollie Watkins https://t.co/WmeSvjsenI — વિકેશ (Vikesh) (@TheRainMeister1) March 2, 2020

We’d defend better with a one-legged Pontus Jansson in our team at the minute — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝🐝 (@josh_bfc) February 29, 2020

We are not a play off side without Pontus Jansson. Fact. Need to get your backside on that pitch ASAP @PJansson5 — Nick (@Kenzema) February 25, 2020

Without Pontus Jansson our defence is as bad as last season. Fact — Chris Allen (@Chris96Allen) February 25, 2020

PONTUS JANSSON’S RED AND WHITE ARMY — Emma Briden (@EmmaBfc90) February 25, 2020