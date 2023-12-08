Highlights Sunderland surprised many by sacking Tony Mowbray after a three-game winless streak, despite his previous success in reaching the play-offs and playing attacking football.

Kim Hellberg, a Swedish coach, was linked with the Sunderland job but is now seen as a long shot with other candidates ahead.

This is a crucial period for Sunderland as they search for a new boss and aim to close the three-point gap to the play-offs in a busy month of fixtures.

Kim Hellberg is seen as a ‘long shot’ for the Sunderland job, despite it being claimed he was having talks with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus about succeeding Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray

The Black Cats made the surprise decision to sack Mowbray on Monday evening, after he had been in charge at the Stadium of Light for around 15 months.

Under his guidance, Sunderland reached the play-offs in the previous campaign, and he had earned plaudits for the attacking way the team played.

Therefore, few saw the hierarchy making the call to sack Mowbray after just a three-game winless streak, but that’s exactly what they did.

Kim Hellberg linked with Sunderland role

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the role, which highlights just how attractive a position this is.

One name firmly in the mix was thought to be Kim Hellberg, a 35-year-old Swedish coach who has most recently worked with Varnamo.

Playing in the top-flight, they came 5th in the season that finished last month, which was a fine achievement considering the lack of resources they have compared to many rivals.

So, Hellberg is highly-rated in Sweden, with Norrkoping and Hammarby both thought to be keen on the boss as his deal with Varnamo runs down.

However, it was reported earlier this week that Sunderland had made him a prime target to replace Mowbray, to the extent that he was set for talks with Louis-Dreyfus and other key figures about the role.

Yet, it appears that other candidates are now ahead of him as Sunderland continue their search for a new boss, as journalist Alan Nixon suggested Hellberg's chances of taking over were slim.

“Seems a very long shot according to people I know in Sweden.”

Bringing in Hellberg would have been a major risk for Sunderland given his lack of experience, especially in England, as he would’ve been expected to make an instant impact on Wearside.

Sunderland prepare for West Brom test

The main focus for Sunderland is about getting the new boss in place, but all attention will be on the Championship on Saturday, with West Brom making the trip up north for what is a huge game.

With Leeds the visitors on Tuesday, it’s a huge period for the club as they look to close the three-point gap to the play-offs, and, as it stands, Mike Dodds is leading the team.

Championship Table (As it stands December 8th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

We know how busy the December period is, and the Black Cats will play seven games before the mouthwatering FA Cup tie at home to Newcastle United, so it’s a potentially defining month ahead for Sunderland.

That doesn’t mean the board will rush the decision to bring in Mowbray’s replacement, but they will be aware of how important this call is, as they try to ensure they can build on the good foundations laid by the ex-Blackburn boss.