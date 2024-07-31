Highlights Kilmarnock interested in Sunderland's Bainbridge for loan.

Young defender looking to gain first-team experience.

Potential move could benefit both player and clubs.

Kilmarnock are interested in Sunderland defender Ollie Bainbridge for a potential summer transfer move.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, who says that the Scottish Premiership side are keen to take the 19-year-old on loan for the coming campaign.

Bainbridge has come through the youth ranks at Sunderland, where he has impressed considerably for the Black Cats.

He is however, yet to make his debut in senior football, although he was named on the bench for his side's goalless draw with QPR in the Championship back in March.

Now though, it appears the teenager could be set for that taste of first-team action, with a potential temporary move away from the Stadium of Light for the coming campaign.

Kilmarnock keen on Black Cats player

As per this latest update, Kilmarnock are keen to sign Bainbridge on loan for the 2024/25 season.

It is thought that the left-back has caught the attention of the Scottish Premiership side's manager, Derek McInnes, following his Under 21s displays for Sunderland.

For his part, Bainbridge would apparently jump at the chance to make a move such as this, as he looks to get an experience of regular first-team football under his belt.

As things stand, there is a year remaining on the defender's contract with Sunderland, although the club do have an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Kilmarnock finished last season fourth in the Scottish top-flight, securing their qualification for the Europa League in the process.

The Rugby Park club are currently locked at 1-1 with Belgian side Cercle Brugge after the first leg of their second qualifying round clash, with the second leg due to be played in Belgium on Thursday.

So far this summer, Kilmarnock have completed four senior signings since the transfer window opened.

For their part, Sunderland will be looking to improve on their 16th place finish in the Championship from last season, under new manager Regis Le Bris.

While they have signed three first-team players this summer, they have already loaned out two other young players this summer.

Goalkeepers Nathan Bishop and Matthew Young have joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers and League Two outfit Notts County respectively.

Scotland switch could be good move for Sunderland man

It does seem as though a move to Kilmarnock for Bainbridge could be a good move for the defender to make.

He is at the stage of his career where he ought to be getting first-team football under his belt, especially given the way he has impressed at youth level in recent times.

With a move to Kilmarnock one that would hand him the chance to play football at a top-tier level, this would certainly be a move that allows him to develop considerably.

Related Sunderland: Jobe Bellingham to deliver big Regis Le Bris boost amid Lazio interest Bellingham is thought to be interested in a move to the Premier League, but he also wants to spend another season at the Stadium of Light.

That would then benefit Sunderland, given he could be ready to step into their side when he returns next year.

The option in his contract at The Stadium of Light also gives them protection, should his performances at Rugby Park start to attract attention from elsewhere.

With all that in mind, it does therefore seem as though sanctioning a move to Kilmarnock for Bainbridge, could be a sensible move for Sunderland to make.