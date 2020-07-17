Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Killing our club’, ‘Deluded and also reckless’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest Stewart Donald update

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has provided an update on his stance on selling the North East club, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Black Cats fans.

Back in December, Donald outlined plans to sell the club following significant pressure from fan groups.

No takeover has yet been completed, which is perhaps in part down to the current global and national circumstances.

In an interview with BBC Radio Newcastle, Donald confirmed that he was still intent on selling Sunderland and revealed his asking price among other things.

He said (via Chronicle Live): “The price is, as all the bidders have been told, what I paid for it.

“I’m not interested in making a profit.

“Originally, the asking price was £40m but there was a readjustment for [former player Ricky] Alvarez, so it is £37.6m.”

Donald added: “So the fans have asked me to leave, and if somebody passes the EFL [owners’ and directors’ test], and has the funds, and explains the vision, I’m not sure what the fans want me to do.”

The Sunderland owner’s stance has drawn a concerned response from some people close to the club, including Chronicle Live journalist James Hunter.

Donald’s tenure has not been a particularly positive one for Sunderland, who are now facing a third season in League One after missing the play-offs this season.

Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t seem to be a popular figure among Black Cats fans and his latest comments have drawn a frustrated response from fans of the North East club.

Read their reaction here:


