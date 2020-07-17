‘Killing our club’, ‘Deluded and also reckless’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest Stewart Donald update

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has provided an update on his stance on selling the North East club, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Black Cats fans.

Back in December, Donald outlined plans to sell the club following significant pressure from fan groups.

No takeover has yet been completed, which is perhaps in part down to the current global and national circumstances.

In an interview with BBC Radio Newcastle, Donald confirmed that he was still intent on selling Sunderland and revealed his asking price among other things.

He said (via Chronicle Live): “The price is, as all the bidders have been told, what I paid for it.

“I’m not interested in making a profit.

“Originally, the asking price was £40m but there was a readjustment for [former player Ricky] Alvarez, so it is £37.6m.”

Donald added: “So the fans have asked me to leave, and if somebody passes the EFL [owners’ and directors’ test], and has the funds, and explains the vision, I’m not sure what the fans want me to do.”

The Sunderland owner’s stance has drawn a concerned response from some people close to the club, including Chronicle Live journalist James Hunter.

Three takeaways from the Donald interview: – He does intend to sell – He wants £37.6m for the club – He would sell to pretty much anyone who meets the price and passes EFL O&D test That last point worries me more than anything. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) July 16, 2020

Donald’s tenure has not been a particularly positive one for Sunderland, who are now facing a third season in League One after missing the play-offs this season.

Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t seem to be a popular figure among Black Cats fans and his latest comments have drawn a frustrated response from fans of the North East club.

Read their reaction here:

The other two should frighten us all as well. This man is constantly allowed to blame fans for his mismanagement of #safc. Everyone wanted to believe in him. But he can't point to one thing he's got right. Killing our club — Gary Foster (@gfosterjourno) July 16, 2020

We certainly could end up with an owner as incapable as, or worse than Donald, there’s no doubt about it. If Sammy Yu is a viable option, I’d have serious doubts about what lies ahead. — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) July 16, 2020

Cannot see him selling anytime soon… — Ian Smith (@ianmarwell) July 16, 2020

It is unlikely that the club could end up with more disreputable owners, possible of course but in my opinion unlikely anyway it is immaterial right now, no one is going to pay 37.6 million, it is laughable — Russell Pulford (@PulfordRussell) July 16, 2020

Agree James… who comes next is a frightening prospect… — Robert Grimwood 🇪🇺➕🇬🇧 (@RobCGrimwood) July 16, 2020

Who, in this climate, will pay £37.6m for a third tier club spending £8-10m on wages each year with no parachute money to offset against? Deluded and also reckless if Donald is indeed willing to sell to anyone.#safc https://t.co/KQrE8UNqo5 — Ewan Miller (@EwanJM) July 17, 2020

Type of bloke who’d sell it to the worst candidate as well. https://t.co/0SaZKMXXfp — Anthony Rand (@AnthLR91) July 16, 2020

We're in the mire here for the long haul aren't we? This is going down the route of Leeds ten years ago #SAFC https://t.co/hFyyA8SrZz — Mike ⚽ (@Mick_Mack_78) July 16, 2020