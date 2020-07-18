‘Killed our season’ – These West Brom fans highlight area of concern after damaging Huddersfield defeat

Automatic promotion is out of West Brom’s hands after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield yesterday evening.

A late strike from Emile Smith-Rowe secured the points for the Terriers after Dara O’Shea had cancelled out Chris Willock’s opener.

The end result for Albion means they have handed the initiative to Brentford in the race to join Leeds in the top two, with the Bees needing four points from their final two games to win promotion.

Given their form, many Baggies fans will expect the Londoners to get the results they need and it has left them wondering how they’ve managed to throw away what was such a promising position – and many are pointing to issues up front.

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

No player has scored more than ten league goals this season, which does not compare well to other promotion hopefuls and it shows the club have failed to replace Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle from last season.

Here we look at some fans debating the striker problem as they claim it’s something that will ultimately condemn the club to another year at this level…

This is what you get for not buying decent strikers #wba — Kieron Norton (@kiowba) July 17, 2020

Suppose that’s about par for a team with no strikers… #wba — THIS SNOWFLAKE’S AN AVALANCHE (@PsychosisSafari) July 17, 2020

Our downfall was not signing a top striker #wba — Ray Purchase (@RayPurchase23) July 17, 2020

Top three is pretty good considering we don't have any strikers at the club. #wba — Craig Scott (@19craigscott73) July 17, 2020

It’s over, season finished, can’t help but feel they’ve crumbled under pressure, bottlers, having no main striker as killed our season! #WBA — DaZ_GuEsT (@DarrenGuest7) July 17, 2020

Thoughts on yesterday. We are now suffering after not completing our squad and signing a striker that fits our system. Austin needs a partner up top and as for kanu, well, im nor really sure what to say tbh #wba — Adam George (@AdamGeorge_) July 18, 2020

If only we had a striker not too donkeys upfront #wba — Ross Nickless (@NicklessRoss) July 17, 2020