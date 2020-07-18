Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Killed our season’ – These West Brom fans highlight area of concern after damaging Huddersfield defeat

Automatic promotion is out of West Brom’s hands after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield yesterday evening.

A late strike from Emile Smith-Rowe secured the points for the Terriers after Dara O’Shea had cancelled out Chris Willock’s opener.

The end result for Albion means they have handed the initiative to Brentford in the race to join Leeds in the top two, with the Bees needing four points from their final two games to win promotion.

Given their form, many Baggies fans will expect the Londoners to get the results they need and it has left them wondering how they’ve managed to throw away what was such a promising position – and many are pointing to issues up front.

No player has scored more than ten league goals this season, which does not compare well to other promotion hopefuls and it shows the club have failed to replace Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle from last season.

Here we look at some fans debating the striker problem as they claim it’s something that will ultimately condemn the club to another year at this level…


