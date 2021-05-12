Kiko Femenia’s Watford future becomes clearer amid Trabzonspor interest

Watford will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League after one season away – but Kiko Femenia is one player who looks likely to be staying.

Femenia has been at the Hornets since signing in 2017 and is now one of the more long-serving players at the club, and in those four years he has mainly been a regular starter aside from injuries.

That has continued under both Vladimir Ivic and Xisco Munoz this season, and he will be hoping to keep his spot in the starting line-up ahead of their return to the top flight.

Reports last month indicated that Super Lig side Trabzonspor were interested in a summer move for the 30-year-old, and that’s something the Watford Observer confirmed – however rumours that his contract is set to expire this summer are untrue as he renewed in 2020 for another three years.

Despite that interest from Turkey, Femenia seems to be settled in Hertfordshire and has no eyes on a move – not yet anyway as he sees himself finishing his career off in Spain for his local team Hercules, who are currently in the third tier of Spanish football.

The big 22-question Watford end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did Watford face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Derby County Luton Town Sheffield Wednesday Middlesbrough

“It has been a complicated year, but since the arrival of the new coach, Xisco Muñoz, we have improved, and we have achieved the goal,” said Femenia, per Las Provincias.

“I renewed when we were demoted (from the Premier League in 2020), and the truth is that I am very happy here. Both my family and I have adapted very well.

“Hopefully, in a few years, I can return to my home and play my last years as a footballer at Hercules.

“Let’s see if they end up achieving permanence, and next year they can go up to professional football.”

The Verdict

Femenia has been a consistent figure for the Hornets over the last four years, and it will be good for Watford fans to hear not only his intentions to stay, but his contract status.

Watford might be able to get a younger version of Femenia through the door in the transfer window, but the Spaniard has done nothing wrong this season to be dropped at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Nothing is certain in football of course and Femenia could end up moving on this summer, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case and he could remain at Vicarage Road until his contract expires in 2023 – and then a move back to his native Spain looks likely.