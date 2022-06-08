Kiko Femenia’s current situation at Watford is clarified amid interest from Spain

Watford have yet to receive an approach by a potential suitor for Kiko Femenia, according to a report from the Watford Observer.

It is understood that the right-back is attracting interest from Spain ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

As per Spanish outlet Alicante Plaza, Elche, Getafe, Almeria and Real Valladolid are keeping tabs on Femenia’s current situation at Vicarage Road.

Femenia is reportedly keen to return to his homeland this summer following Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

The defender’s current deal with the Hornets is set to run until 2024 and thus the club could secure a reasonable fee for him if they are willing to call time on his stint.

During the previous campaign, Femenia made 27 appearances for Watford in the Premier League.

Whereas the 31-year-old’s defensive displays left a lot to be desired, he did manage to provide an attacking threat as he set up five goals for his team-mates in this particular division.

Watford will be hoping that head coach Rob Edwards will be able to transform their fortunes later this year when they make their return to the Championship.

Having led Forest Green Rovers to promotion earlier this year, Edwards will be tasked with replicating this feat with the Hornets in the second-tier next season.

The Verdict

If Femenia is indeed keen on sealing a return to Spain, Watford may find it beneficial to cut ties with him relatively quickly.

However, the Hornets will need to wait until one of the aforementioned clubs opt to step up a pursuit by making an approach for the defender.

Providing that Femenia does move on to pastures new, Watford will unquestionably need to bolster their options at right-back before the new campaign gets underway.

It will be interesting to see whether they will be able to find a suitable replacement for the former Alaves man as he did manage to record a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.79 in the Championship during the club’s promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign.