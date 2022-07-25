Kiko Femenia sends heartfelt Watford message as Villareal transfer looms

Kiko Femenia has sent a heartfelt message to Watford fans as his Vicarage Road departure looms.

Reports that the Spanish full-back was on his way out of the club emerged late last week, with The Athletic reporting that Watford were in advanced talks with Villareal regarding the 31-year-old.

These reports were then seemingly confirmed when Hornets’ sporting director Cristiano Giaretta revealed that the club wanted to respect the player’s desire to return to Spain due to family matters.

Now, speaking on social media, Femenia has issued a message to Watford and their fans.

“It is not easy to say goodbye to a club that has given me so much.” he wrote on Instagram.

“Since the very first day I have felt part of this amazing family.

“For this reason, I would like to thank all my teammates and staff.

“Nor do I forget you, Hornets. You are an incredible encouragement to me and my family.

“Today our paths are parting, but I will always carry you in my heart.

“Thanks for every single day, sincerely yours, Kiko Femenia.”

Kiko Femenia departs Vicarage Road having appeared 151 times in all competitions for the Hornets.

The Verdict

This is a classy message from Kiko Femenia as his Watford departure looms.

There is no doubt that he will be a big loss for Watford this season, with the Spaniard able to thrive in a wing-back role.

Many expected big things from him this upcoming season under Rob Edwards, however, given his family matters, a move back to Spain and respecting the wishes of the player is the best move for all parties.

He leaves with well-wishes from many Watford fans, who admire the contributions he has made at Vicarage Road over the last few years.