Kiko Casilla offers blunt response when quizzed on Leeds United future

Kiko Casilla offered a blunt response when quizzed on his future at Leeds United by TYC Sports.

Casilla has endured a turbulent time at Leeds since arriving from Real Madrid last summer, and his mistake against Derby County in last season’s play-offs haunted the Elland Road faithful.

This season, Casilla has made a couple of mistakes, but has kept 15 clean sheets in 35 appearances to help Leeds win automatic promotion and make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

But Casilla played no part in Leeds’ final run-in after being given an eight-match ban in February, after using racist language towards Charlton Athletic’s Jonathan Leko.

Illan Meslier stepped into Casilla’s boots and kept six clean sheets in nine league appearances, as Leeds were crowned Champions of the division over the course of the weekend.

Meslier is now Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper, it seems, with Casilla’s future in West Yorkshire being cast into doubt ahead of next season.

TYC Sports recently questioned Casilla on his future at Leeds, though, and it seems as if the Spanish shot-stopper is confident about his chances of staying with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He simply said: “Yes, I have three more years left.”

Leeds face Derby County this afternoon with the title already being wrapped up thanks to West Brom and Brentford both losing on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Verdict

Casilla clearly seems confident about his chances of staying at Leeds!

I think he’s a very good goalkeeper who offers real experience in-between the sticks, but he’s far too hit and miss for my liking.

It would be unfair to drop Illan Meslier next season, and would Casilla want to be used as back-up? I highly doubt it.