Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been the lynchpin of Leicester City's promotion push this season.

The midfielder came of age after Leicester's relegation, and with 24 goals and assists combined to his name, no player has been involved in more goals for the Foxes.

But with Leicester in breach of profit and sustainability rules (PSR), they may have to cash in on their coveted academy graduate.

Dewsbury-Hall has grown in stature since Leicester's relegation, earmarking himself as a leader within Enzo Maresca's squad.

Second only to Jamie Vardy for goals scored this season, the all-action midfielder has added a clinical edge to his typically composed game.

Alongside summer signing Harry Winks, Dewsbury-Hall has dominated games, with Leicester seeking to make an instant return to the Premier League.

His displays haven't gone unnoticed either, with a host of Premier League clubs touted with interest in the 25-year-old.

The likes of Brighton and Tottenham have been credited with interest in Dewsbury-Hall as they seek to overhaul their respective midfield this summer, and they'll feel a cut-price deal can be struck for the Englishman due to Leicester's financial struggles.

Leicester's financial struggles mean they will likely have to entertain offers for their star asset, irrespective of whether they secure promotion, but they are said to be holding out for close to £45m, according to reports from TalkSport.

Dewsbury-Hall leading Leicester to promotion

Leicester are in the mix for automatic promotion this season, thanks in no small part to Dewsbury-Hall's domineering performances.

The academy graduate set the tone for the season with two stoppage-time goals to secure Leicester's victory over Coventry on the opening weekend and hasn't looked back since.

A vital part of Maresca's squad, he's missed just one game all season, singling himself out as a match-winner and a leader.

After a disappointing run of form, which saw Leicester win just one of their previous six games, Dewsbury-Hall dragged Leicester to a come-from-behind victory over Norwich City last weekend, grabbing a goal and an assist to breathe new life into their hopes of automatic promotion.

Under trying circumstances, Dewsbury-Hall has grown into his role as a leader, and after a promising breakthrough campaign as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season, top-flight clubs are now queuing up to sign £45m-rated Dewsbury-Hall.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stats 23/24, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 38 11 13 FA Cup 3 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0

Tottenham join long-term admirers Brighton in race for Dewsbury-Hall

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall as they look for midfield reinforcements.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to leave the club in the summer, and with James Maddison struggling with injuries and 21-year-old Pape Matar Sarr impressive but inconsistent, Dewsbury-Hall is seen as ideal cover first and foremost.

At 25, Dewsbury-Hall may not be content with a squad role, and long-term admirers Brighton look able to offer him more consistent minutes.

The Seagulls were touted with a move for Dewsbury-Hall in January. Roberto de Zerbi has trusted youngster Carlos Baleba with minutes, but the Cameroonian is still seen as a raw prospect, whilst summer arrival Mahmoud Dahoud has struggled to get to grips with the Premier League.

Dewsbury-Hall is almost certain to leave Leicester this summer, and the Premier League seems a likely destination. The Foxes will hope to secure a fee of around £45m for their prized asset, irrespective of whether they're playing Premier League football next season, with sales expected amid these ongoing financial troubles.

Their financial issues have put them in a weak bargaining position. The likes of Tottenham and Brighton will be looking to capitalise and deal Leicester a £45m blow.