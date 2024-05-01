Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has provided a new update on his future with Leicester City, amid reports about major interest in him from Premier League teams.

No matter what happens next season, Dewsbury-Hall will be a Premier League player. The midfielder helped his team to win promotion, and the league, at the first time of asking, after being relegated from the top flight in the 2022/23 campaign.

Leicester only have one game left to play in the 23/24 season, at home to Blackburn Rovers, and the 25-year-old has contributed 12 goals and 14 assists in the Championship over the 44 matches that he has appeared in.

Slight questions still remain over who will join them in the automatic promotion spots.

Ipswich Town are the heavy favourites, as they only need a point on the final day of the season against Huddersfield Town to go up with the Foxes, and Leeds United need the East Anglian side to lose to their fellow Yorkshire side, and they must beat Southampton at Elland Road.

Questions also remain over the future of Dewsbury-Hall; not because of a lack of ability, clearly, but because of the mounting interest in him, and the club's financial position.

Amid all these uncertainties, the Leicester academy graduate has stated his position on his future with the club.

On Tuesday night, Leicester held their end of season awards, at which, it should be no surprise to hear, the club's number 22 picked up the Players' Player of the Year award.

Following his acceptance of the award, the 25-year-old said that he had no plans to leave the club.

He said, as per Owynn Palmer-Atkin: "I’ve been at this club since I was 8 years old… I’ve got no intention of leaving."

Premier League interest in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Reports from Football Insider have said that Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing an offer for the midfielder, and that Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford are also interested in him.

The Seagulls attempted to sign him in January, but it was to no avail. But, the football outlet believes that Leicester are dropping their asking price on him because of their financial troubles.

They believe that Leicester would now be willing to accept a £30 million bid for Dewsbury-Hall, having previously wanted over £40 million for their star player.

Dewsbury-Hall's future may be out of his own hands

It's been well documented how poor of a situation the Foxes are in financially. They were charged with breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 22/23 campaign, and they are expected to start the next Premier League season with a points deduction.

To avoid further issues, player sales look to be a necessity for them, which could mean that they have to move on from their prized possession, even if they don't want to.

In order for these prospective deals to help them, financially, they will need to be done in June, so that they can avoid another breach, as per Leicestershire Live.

This could well lead to teams like Brighton and Spurs being patient in their negotiating, pushing bids back until the end of June, until Leicester are in a very uncomfortable position and have to get rid of the 25-year-old for a reduced price because they are so desperate to generate money.

Even though Dewsbury-Hall wants to stay, he might have to go in order to help his team out.