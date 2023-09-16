Highlights Leicester City bounced back with a 4-1 victory against Southampton after their previous defeat to Hull City.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall plays a key role in the win, providing an assist for Leicester's second goal.

Dewsbury-Hall's impressive performances could attract interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall took to social media last night to celebrate his side's excellent 4-1 victory against Southampton.

The Foxes came into this clash wanting to bounce back following their 1-0 home defeat against Hull City just before the international break.

Although they didn't deserve to lose that game, they were vulnerable in transition and weren't clinical enough in the end, which allowed Liam Rosenior's side to take three points back to East Yorkshire.

What happened between Southampton and Leicester City?

With this Hull defeat in mind, Enzo Maresca's side will have been seeking redemption and they made a great start at St Mary's, with Jamie Vardy taking his first chance of the game within the opening minute to put the visitors 1-0 up.

The Saints could have scored a few times during the first half, but they only managed to grab one with Samuel Edozie making it 2-1 after Kasey McAteer doubled the Foxes' lead.

Wilfred Ndidi made it 3-1 shortly before the break and although the Saints made a bright start to the second 45, they were unable to capitalise on this momentum and Stephy Mavididi made it 4-1 with just over 20 minutes to go, all but sealing the match.

To make the night even worse for the hosts, Kamaldeen Sulemana was dismissed in stoppage time for a challenge on James Justin, but the Foxes won't worry about that too much considering the latter managed to come out unscathed and some would even question whether that was a red card.

At the time of writing, this result has taken the Foxes back to the top of the Championship table and they will be hoping to build on this in the coming weeks ahead of the next international break.

Managing to bring in the players needed during the summer window to challenge for promotion, these upcoming weeks could be positive for them after making a statement of intent on the south coast.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

What message did Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall send following Leicester City's win at Southampton?

Dewsbury-Hall was integral once again last night, supplying a wonderful ball for McAter to score Leicester's second.

McAteer opted to send a longer message to supporters, but Dewsbury Hall simply posted on X: "Job done."

Could Kieran Dewsbury-Hall attract interest ahead of the January window?

Scoring a brace on the opening day of the Foxes' campaign against Coventry City, it wouldn't have been a shock if teams had sat up and took notice of the midfielder then.

But he wasn't sold in the end and that's a big positive for Leicester who should richly benefit from his presence.

His ball through to McAteer yesterday was sublime and he put in another excellent performance.

If he can remain consistent, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move back to the Premier League in January.

It would then be interesting to see whether Dewsbury-Hall would be prepared to stay to get the Foxes back to the top flight or whether he makes a winter move back to the top tier.