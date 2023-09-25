Highlights Former Leicester City boss, Nigel Pearson, received a warm reception from fans upon his return to the King Power Stadium after eight years.

Bristol City's Andy King also got a touching applause from Leicester supporters, including a heartfelt message from Leicester player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

King's career has seen ups and downs, with success at Leicester followed by loan spells and a player-coach role at Bristol City, where he reunited with Pearson.

Saturday's King Power Stadium contest between Leicester City and Bristol City was an emotional one - affording Foxes fans the opportunity to embrace nostalgia and replay years gone by.

Of course, it marked the first return to Leicestershire in eight years for ex-boss Nigel Pearson, who emphatically secured promotion to the Premier League and then masterminded their iconic great escape from what appeared a certain relegation to pave the pathway for their title-winning miracle the following year.

His post was concluded in the aftermath of their survival in the 2014/15 campaign owing to tensions with the club's head honchos, but his legacy lives on as far as supporters are concerned and they treated him to a glowing reception.

Indeed, Pearson himself revealed that he was reduced to tears upon receiving a round of applause from both sets of supporters, to which he issued a poignant thank-you message from his X account yesterday.

And the current Robins manager wasn't the only former Fox to receive a warm welcome back to familiar quarters, with midfield duo Matty James and Andy King also embracing plenty of love-in from the crowd.

Leicester City supporters' warm reception to Bristol City's Andy King

One video doing the rounds on social media across the weekend showed the emotional reunion between King and Leicester's supporters, who chanted his name and initiated a touching applause following the full-time whistle.

The former Welsh international unsurprisingly lapped it all up and appeared evidently touched, a moment that'll surely live long in the memories of the Foxes faithful.

But for King, such reverence wasn't limited to the swathes of supporters that attended Leicester's slender 1-0 victory and he's earned praise from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who grew up as a devout supporter of the club and watched the midfielder turn out for the East Midlands outfit well over 300 times.

What has Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall said about Bristol City man Andy King?

Responding to the aforementioned clip, Dewsbury-Hall released a moving message to the Leicester icon.

He wrote on his official X account: "Deservedly so (to the reaction that King received from Leicester fans).

"A true legend of the club that people like me looked up too (sic) as a kid watching on. Not to mention a fantastic guy and friend now too."

King was quick to offer his response in a heartfelt exchange.

How has Andy King got on since leaving Leicester City?

King's success at Leicester predominantly came in the early stages of his career, as he spent much of his later years on loan with the likes of Swansea City, Derby County, Rangers and Huddersfield Town.

So it ultimately came as no surprise when Leicester made the decision not to renew King's contract following his loan spell with the Terriers in the summer of 2020, which would see him later join OH Leuven in Belgium.

But he only made a sole appearance there before returning to English shores and reuniting with Pearson at Bristol City, where he's now spent the last two years of his career.

Last year, it was confirmed that he'd taken up a player-coach role, which seems fitting given that he's now 34 and far from a regular at Ashton Gate.