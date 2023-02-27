Kieran Trippier sends message to Newcastle supporters following Man Utd EFL Cup final defeat

It was a heartbreaking evening for Newcastle United and their supports at Wembley as the Magpies were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

Eddie Howe’s side were competitive in the tie, but it was the Red Devils who were more ruthless in front of goal, which made the difference.

Indeed, the game was very much in the balance when Casemiro put Man Utd ahead from a set piece in the 33rd minute.

The in-form Marcus Rashford would go on to add a second for the Red Devils just six minutes later and despite Newcastle’s best efforts, the scoreline would remain 2-0 come the full-time whistle.

Newcastle United’s long wait for a trophy goes on.

Despite that though, the supporters of the club did themselves proud, with their support unwavering throughout and after the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)

Indeed, Kieran Tripper took time to address the club’s supporters directly on social media after the match.

Assessing the defeat, he wrote on Instagram: “I thought we gave everything today, unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

“Congrats to Manchester Utd.

“On a personal note, @nufc fans you was absolutely incredible today, we will come again. Thank you 🖤.”

24 Newcastle United quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 Since it was rebranded as the Championship, how many seasons have Newcastle played in the second-tier? One Two Three Four

The Verdict

Coming so close to putting that long wait for a trophy behind them, losing that final yesterday will hurt for Newcastle and their supporters.

However, they cannot afford to dwell on it for too long.

Their league form has dipped of late and they simply must pick things back up after this setback to ensure the entire season is not a ‘what if’.

This club will have plenty of chances to win trophies in the coming years, it just was not meant to be yesterday evening at Wembley.