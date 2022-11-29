Kieran Scott reveals Norwich City transfer lesson he’s brought to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott has revealed the need to strike a balance between rising stars and experienced heads when building a squad is a transfer lesson he learnt at Norwich City and has brought to the Riverside.

Scott spent four years at Carrow Road – joining as the Canaries’ head of domestic scouting in April 2017 and then taking the head of recruitment role later that year – but left in August 2021 to take up his current position at Boro.

With new boss Michael Carrick appointed as a head coach rather than a manager, the 39-year-old is tasked with leading the squad building and recruitment, which is something he did effectively at Norwich.

The likes of Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki, and Kenny McLean were all signed during Scott’s time at the Championship club and Boro will hope he can have similar success in the North East.

Speaking to Teesside Live, the club’s head of football revealed that the importance of balance was a key lesson he had taken from his time at Norwich into the job at the Riverside.

He said: “I’m conscious of a balance.

“I think it was a balance we struck really well at Norwich, and it’s a balance I want to make sure we do here. Look at someone like Darragh Lenihan, which was a strongly club-led signing by myself and another of the guys in the scouting department.

“We thought we were missing that leader, that type of player. To be fair to Darragh, early on it didn’t quite work for him in the system, but now we’re seeing the Darragh Lenihan that was Blackburn’s captain last year. They fought desperately hard to keep him because they know how invaluable that skill set he’s got is.

“Michael was talking about him straight away.”

The Verdict

People in Scott’s position are integral to the running and success of the club but their roles are not as public-facing as the manager, head coach, or players so it’s interesting to get some insight into his approach.

He had a successful few years at Norwich – though as with any club they had some poor signings as well – but the jury is still out on him at Boro.

They’ve not yet landed a Buendia or Pukki-style addition during his tenure, which is what the supporters will want to see.

It appears what they can expect is balance before moving for exciting rising stars and the more experienced, hardy characters you need to succeed in the Championship – and that is no bad thing.