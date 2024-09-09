Middlesbrough FC's Head of Football, Kieran Scott, believes that the Riverside Stadium is the ideal environment for Ben Doak to continue his development after his loan switch from Liverpool.

Since his appointment in this part of the North East, Michael Carrick has seen a number of loan agreements become successful, and the aim is for the Scottish winger to follow in the footsteps of those who came to Boro on a temporary basis before him.

Middlesbrough have started the season with a number of dominant performances, but perhaps will feel slightly underwhelmed that after the opening quartet of Championship fixtures, they only have seven points to show for their efforts, with a 2-0 victory at Cardiff City rounding off proceedings for the month of August.

Due to his late arrival on Teesside, Doak wasn't part of Carrick's matchday squad in South Wales, but after the conclusion of Scotland's UEFA Nations League fixtures in the September international window, there is an excitement in the air regarding the 18-year-old's impact for the rest of the campaign.

Middlesbrough FC figure offers exciting Ben Doak admission

Doak wasn't the only loan addition on the final day of the recently-concluded summer transfer window, as the Anfield prospect followed Ipswich Town's George Edmundson through the door.

Speaking to the Northern Echo regarding the two temporary acquisitions, the aforementioned Scott, who has been 'Head of Football' at Boro since September 2021, revealed the strong competition for his signature, which included a Deadline Day battle between themselves and Hull City for a loan move, before stating what he can give towards the Reds' ambitions between now and May.

Middlesbrough FC - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Tommy Conway Bristol City Permanent Micah Hamilton Man City Permanent Aidan Morris Columbus Crew Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz Permanent Neto Borges Clermont Foot Permanent Luke Ayling Leeds United Permanent George Edmundson Ipswich Town Loan Ben Doak Liverpool Loan

"He like quite a few of our signings this summer was a wanted boy," Scott said.

"We've all seen what he's got when he's played for Liverpool. But we sold what we do, again referring back to Michael and the pull Michael has.

"I think Ben could see it was a good place for him. We'll let him do what he does and enjoy himself. The size of the club and what we're trying to do, he wanted to be part of it and we welcome him here," the Boro figure added.

"But both (the signings of Edmundson and Doak) were as important as each other and it was a good way to finish the day."

Middlesbrough FC blueprint proves that Ben Doak has made the right move

Given that Hull and Middlesbrough were the clubs trying their hand the strongest in order to strike a loan agreement, there is a case that either club's previous blueprints would have meant Doak would flourish at either side, but there is much more stability at the Riverside than the MKM Stadium at this moment in time.

Carrick's record with young, creative performers has been exceptional since taking up the vacancy in the North East, as Hayden Hackney's development continues to reach profound heights amid previous interest from Premier League clubs, as well as the likes of Morgan Rogers - now flourishing at Aston Villa - and previous B6 loanee Cameron Archer, who accumulated 11 goals in just 20 appearances for the Reds.

Whilst Doak is of a completely different profile and position to those mentioned above, such instances would undoubtedly have been a key factor in deciding which club was the best to continue aiding his long-term development, having made 10 appearances in Liverpool's senior team since making his debut against Derby County in the EFL Cup back in November 2022.

Doak has already been tipped to have a "fantastic career" by his Liverpool and Scotland teammate, Andy Robertson, but the full-back's verdict also highlights the importance of what his spell at the Riverside has the potential to do for the rest of his career, particularly if he is to eventually establish himself as a first-team regular on Merseyside.

It's clear that the winger has the ability to excite Boro supporters with his direct nature, and they will be hoping for plenty of goal contributions from the youngster across the season in aiding a promotion bid.