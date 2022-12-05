Kieran Scott makes confident claim on where Middlesbrough could finish this season

Middlesbrough Head of Football Kieran Scott is confident that his side can finish in the top six and actively compete for a return to the Premier League under Michael Carrick, making this admission to Teesside Live.

Currently sitting in 15th position, Carrick’s side aren’t currently on course to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season but with the club just four points adrift of the play-offs following a strong start to the campaign, there’s a real chance they could climb further up the division in the coming weeks.

The former Manchester United midfielder may have lost his first game in charge of Boro but they have claimed 10 points from a possible 12 since then, enabling them to climb away from relegation danger and into a more respectable position.

Scoring nine times and conceding just three goals in their last four league games, the signs are looking good for the Teesside outfit who are finally fulfilling their potential following a busy summer in terms of incomings.

They may have lost Marcus Tavernier to AFC Bournemouth in the summer – but Boro were still heavily tipped to be in the promotion mix before the start of the campaign.

And Scott believes his side can get there despite an underwhelming start to the season under former boss Chris Wilder.

He said: “I think Middlesbrough need to be in the top six in the Championship with aspirations of going to the Premier League. I don’t mind putting that pressure on myself because I haven’t come here to stay in the Championship.

“It’s not as easy as people think sometimes to get out of this league. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see us in the top six and fighting to get into the Premier League and to stay in there.

“It’s a difficult league. The games come thick and fast, you need a little bit of luck.”

The Verdict:

Carrick just needs to take things game-by-game because Boro will endure low moments this season and how they respond to those setbacks will determine how successful they are.

He may have already experienced his first defeat at the helm – but that came at a time when Boro were almost expected to lose anyway so he probably hasn’t faced his most difficult challenge as the Teesside outfit’s manager yet.

That moment may come when they next lose, though there won’t be any panic if they do come away from one of their upcoming games with no points considering the former England international’s promising start.

There’s still plenty for Carrick to do though and he will want to use the January transfer window to put his stamp on the squad, something that may give him an even better chance of succeeding at the Riverside.

The ingredients are there for a promotion push – but the addition of a couple of players this winter may make them even stronger as they aim to secure top-tier football sooner rather than later.